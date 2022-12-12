There's something about Christmas and superheroes that just go together. Whether it be the gothic snowscape of Batman Returns, or Clint Barton trying to make it home for the holidays in Hawkeye, there's been a strong tradition of bringing the two together. In 2022, Marvel took things to the next step, with their Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the first true superhero/Christmas hybrid.

So with this precedent now set, it's entirely possible that we could see other characters from both Marvel and DCembracing the yuletide spirit. So the question is, out of all the heroes that these two franchises have already brought to the big and small screens, which ones would be the best to spend the holidays with?

Shazam: Kids Always Make Christmas Magical

Given that the first Shazam! movie was set around Christmas, with an aesthetic to match, it would make sense to take things a step further and give us a full-fledged Christmas adventure. Given that the lead hero is a child (well, a twenty-year-old playing a child) and the theme of family plays an important part in his story, a Christmas adventure would fit like a glove. Presumably, that's why the first film was set around the holiday to begin with.

We've already got a magical man flying around in a red suit, so why not embrace the spirit of the holiday completely and have Billy and his foster family team up with Santa? It could be a work of wonder and whimsy.

Spider-Man: Let's Pick Up Where We Left Off With Peter

When we last saw Tom Holland's Peter Parker, it was Christmastime, and he was living alone in a crumby apartment, having lost everyone and everything that ever mattered to him. As depressing as it may sound, this actually offers the perfect set up for a proper Spider-Man Christmas adventure.

While the future of the wall-crawler in the MCU remains uncertain, why not take a beat to let Peter catch his breath in a somber but hopeful Christmas special? Keep it small-scale with a depressed and lonely Pete finding hope as he helps some of New York's less fortunate, giving some catharsis before his next big-screen adventure.

The Sandman: "Visions of Sugarplums Danced Through Their Heads..."

After the success of The Sandman's first season and uncertain wait for the second season, why not fill the time with a Christmas special? Fans were already surprised with two bonus mini-episodes at the end of season two, so it's not beyond the realm of possibility.

Given the ethereal, mystical and dreamlike nature of the show, there could be all sorts of fun to be had with Dream encountering all manner of yuletide entities. Or perhaps we could continue with his sibling Death's quest to teach him humanity by having her teach him the meaning of the holiday. Who wouldn't want to see an Endless Christmas dinner?

Wanda & Vision: Every Sitcom Needs a Christmas Episode

If any superhero show was made to have a fun Christmas episode, it would be WandaVision. Yes, the show's storyline is unlikely to continue with a second season, but with a new Vision-lead sequel series recently announced, the door is clearly open for other spin-off projects.

With its meta sitcom style you could easily slot in a "lost" Christmas special from during the show's original run, taking your pick of decade to play up those sitcom Christmas tropes. Or why not go for a compilation style event, with vignettes from each era mashed into one feature-length special? The title is sitting right there: It's a Wanda-Full Life!

Stargirl: A Good, Old-Fashioned Family Christmas

Yet another teen hero who could really embrace the spirit of the holidays is Courtney Whitmore, a.k.a. Stargirl. While Stargirl's shocking recent cancelation means it's unlikely we'll ever see Courtney wield the Cosmic Staff again, Arrowverse characters are known for popping up in other programs even after their own series finale.

Perhaps we'll see Courtney, Pat, the JSA and the rest of her family return for a one-off festive offering at some point. With its themes of family and the links between generations, a Stargirl Family Christmas could offer a super-powered shot of Christmas cheer. Fans already got a tease of it in the first season finale and even that was beautiful.

Peacemaker: Who Better to Celebrate Peace on Earth With?

Given that James Gunn has just given us the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it would only make sense for him to give the same treatment to his DC characters. Of course, that could mean the Suicide Squad could be sent on a mission to the North Pole, but it's the Squad's small-screen spin-off, Peacemaker, that would be better suited for holiday hijinks.

With Peacemaker's commitment to peace at all costs, it would make sense for him to be a lover of Christmas. With his less than ideal childhood, he'd surely embrace the chance to celebrate with his new dysfunctional found family, and you can guarantee it would be a lot of bloody, profane fun.

Doom Patrol: A Big, Dysfunctional Family Christmas

If you take the family Christmas dynamic of Shazam or Stargirl and mix it with the profanity, violence and trauma of Peacemaker, then you'd get a very Doom Patrol Christmas. Nothing is off-limits with this show, so you can only imagine how bonkers their take on Christmas would be. Santa as an erratic inter-dimensional monster? The group getting turned into toys by the Krampus? The possibilities are endless.

Of course, this would all just be a backdrop to the dysfunctional interpersonal dynamics of the group. It would be a perfect representation of the madness everyone suffers through with their families during the holidays.

Deadpool: The Other Jolly Guy in a Red Suit

Now come on, you can't say that this wouldn't be absolutely amazing. We've already seen Ryan Reynolds dabbling with Deadpool at Christmas, through Christmas-themed teasers, as well as the Christmastime release of Once Upon a Deadpool (2018). So how good would it be to see the Merc' With a Mouth in a full-on fourth-wall breaking festive adventure.

What makes this more valid than the other entries on this list is that it actually very nearly happened, with Reynolds recently revealing that a DeadpoolChristmas movie was penned years ago, but ultimately fell through. He remains hopeful though, let's keep our fingers crossed.

Hulk and She-Hulk: A Smashing Holiday Adventure

While there are a lot of found family and surrogate family superhero teams, very few are actually blood-related like our two favourite jolly green giants. The She-Hulk (2022) Disney Plus series did a great job of showing a very believable family dynamic between cousins Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters, so wouldn't it be fun to see them celebrating the holidays together?

Fans have already seen them drinking and roughhousing together, so just imagine them dealing with the frustration and boozy antics of a family Christmas. The show even had multiple family meal scenes in the first season of She-Hulk, including one the finale, so the precedent is already there.

Justice League/Avengers: Let's See the Wholesome Side of Being on a Super-Team

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy has paved the way, the studios shouldn't be afraid to go all the way, it's time to see Avengers and the Justice League sit down for Christmas dinner (not together obviously, although that would be amazing). We only ever get to see these heroes assemble to fight evil and save the world, so it would be a breath of fresh air to see them coming together to celebrate as comrades. Like the party scene in Age of Ultron (2015), but with Christmas carols and funny hats.

These days there's a lot of crossover between TV and movies thanks to streaming, especially on the Marvel side of things. So surely it's not too crazy to imagine at least one of these top-tier teams gathering to spread some Christmas cheer.

