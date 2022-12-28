2022 is coming to a close, and it was quite the year for the film industry—especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and its lasting effects. The industry this year has had its ups and downs, trials and tribulations, and major wins and major losses. Some may say that 2022 was one of the best years in terms of new films in some time.

With more streaming platforms, there are more chances for quality content and picturesque opportunities for filmmakers to create blockbuster hits. IMDb has compiled an official list of the top 10 movies of 2022 for anyone looking to send off 2022 with the entertainment industry.

‘The Batman’

The Batman is the newest installment of Warner's Batman franchise. This particular take on the famous hero of Gotham is a bit darker and mysterious and features Robert Pattinson as the titular character. The Batman is centered around Bruce Wayne/Batman as he investigates Gotham’s underworld in pursuit of a sadistic killer who likes to leave riddles and clues. The film is high-stakes and action-packed, and has been praised for its originality.

Any fan of the classic Batman character will absolutely love this film, and there may even be a few appearances from other famous villains besides the Riddler…perhaps one that is reminiscent of a bird? The Batman is available to stream on HBOMax and is a great addition to the new DC universe.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

The second film including Doctor Strange is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel, directed by legendary horror director Sam Raimi, is a mind-bending spookier Marvel film. The plot focuses on Doctor Strange as he teams up with American Chavez, who has the power to travel across the multiverse, to battle threats and take down The Scarlet Witch.

The movie is like no other marvel movie, and even features some amazing cameos from other Marvel movies fans did not see coming! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a must-watch for any Marvel fan looking for what’s to come in the Marvel universe.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder is the newest addition to the Thor series. This film, written and directed by Taika Waititi, follows Thor on his journey to find inner peace. However, that all is thrown aside when Gorr the God Butcher threatens the existence of all gods.

Thor teams up with Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster (who is now the Mighty Thor) to stop this terrifying new Marvel villain. The movie was not received as well as it could have been, but nevertheless is a fun watch for fans of the MCU.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. The much-loved and viral film stars Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as the naval aviator Maverick. This particular film follows Maverick as his confronts his past while working with training a group of younger Top Gun graduates (among them the son of his deceased best friend) for a very dangerous mission.

Audiences absolutely loved this film, and it became the highest-grossing film of 2022. It isn’t often that sequels are as good or better than the original, and that is exactly why Top Gun: Maverick is worth the watch.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the long-awaited sequel to the Marvel film Black Panther. The film follows the leaders of Wakanda as they fight to protect their nation after the death of King T’Challa. The movie lives up to all of the hype on social media and other platforms and lives up to the legacy of the first film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also a bit of an emotional watch because it is the first film in which Black Panther is not played by Chadwick Boseman due to his sudden passing in 2020. The film should definitely be watched to close out 2022.

‘The Northman’

The Northman is an epic historical action film that is set in the time of the Vikings and is heavily influenced by Norse mythology. The film follows Amleth, a Viking prince who sets out on a quest to avenge the murder of his father. Alexander Skarsgård serves as the producer and lead actor.

The film is definitely unlike the other top films of the year, and it isn’t often that a Viking story is one of the top films of the year. Additionally, the movie is also based on the same legend that inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet, so any fans of the Bard might enjoy watching this film.

‘The Gray Man’

The Gray Man is an action thriller film produced by Netflix and directed by The Russo Brothers. The film is based on 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, and follows CIA agent “Sierra Six” who is on the run from a psychopathic ex-CIA agent and mercenary after Sierra Six discovers corrupt secrets about his boss.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans star in this film, and anyone looking for an action-filled watch should most definitely check out this film readily available to stream!

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Everything Everywhere All at Once is an absurdist comedy-drama film that has become one of A24’s most famous movies yet. The plot follows a Chinese American immigrant who discovers that she is able to connect with parallel universes and different versions of herself—in other words, the multiverse. She becomes entangled in a multi-universal conflict and must fight to prevent the destruction of the multiverse and everything within it.

The film is a beautiful watch, and while there are silly moments and action-themed sequences, Everything Everywhere All at Once still manages to touch on some pretty important subjects like the struggles of immigration, queer identities, and mother-daughter relationships.

‘Death on the Nile’

Death on the Nile is a film based on one of Agatha Christie’s most popular mystery novels and is a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express. Death on the Nile follows a Belgian detective named Hercule Poirot who, on vacation in Egypt, must investigate the murder of a young heiress.

The movie features an all-star ensemble cast and is one of the few big-screen adaptations of Christie’s works (though there have been numerous stage adaptations). For any fans of mystery and intrigue—especially whodunits—Death on the Nile is a great watch.

‘X’

Image via A24

X is a slasher film that is the first in the series of the same name (the prequel is entitled Pearl). The film’s plot, a bizarre concept, follows a cast and crew who gather to make an adult film on an elderly couple’s Texas property.

However, things do not go to plan when they are threatened by a killer in their midst. X received tremendous praise and had a truly chilling score as well. For anyone who wants a bit of a scare before 2023, X might be the perfect watch.

