A creator sits down to design a new villain, what features do they start with? What ways can you strip away or deform the human anatomy to make them look menacing? No nose! What makes having no nose so creepy? From the skeletal approach, to completely removed, no nose is often a mark of evil.

RELATED: 'The Batman' 9 Villains We Want to See in the Sequel

Sorry Gorr fans, the most recent MCU villain doesn't make the cut, since Christian Bale's interpretation of The God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) did not feature the comic book characters' trademark lack of a nose. But alas, movies and television are full of formidable villains with no noses, with several of the biggest baddies featuring this deformed or absent facial structure.

Ebony Maw

A member of Thanos' Black Order, Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughn-Lawlor) is a true believer of Thanos. Maw first appeared in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) just after wiping out half of the Asgardian population. In flashbacks, we witness Maw heralding even more victims, preaching that his masters genocidal acts are for the greater good. There is no telling how many beings this ruthless right hand ordered to death, sure it would lead to salvation.

Maw was then sent to Earth to track down the Infinity Stones, only to come face to face with the Avengers. In a funny jab, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) refers to Maw to as Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants (1999), ironic, since Squidward has a gigantic cartoon nose. However, Maw quickly flexes his powers of telekinesis, tossing the Avengers about, before detaining Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with ease and inflicting a intricate torture on the helpless sorcerer.

The Pale Man

Luring in impoverished children with a healthy banquet, The Pale Man, as seen in visionary director Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth (2006), has more than just a disfigured nose. The frightening figure slumbers patiently until an unlucky child should stumble on his dinner table, awakening to plop his eyes into the sockets located in his palms. Draping his thumbs over his flattened nose the Pale Man reveals his waking eyes, trying to locate its prey.

To the terror of Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) The Pale Man (Doug Jones) attempts to eat her while she looks to retrieve a dagger from his lair. The sight of empty children's clothing on the floor alluding to his many previous meals. Ofelia manages to escape, but a few fairies aren't so lucky, with the Pale Man dining on their heads for a snack. This horrifying child eater is what nightmares are made of.

Ultron

The villainous artificial intelligence known as Ultron (James Spader) was featured in the second MCU team-up movie Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) as a way to beef up a global defense program, they unintentionally create a murder-bot. As many AI plots go, the newly born robot plugs into the World Wide Web and witnesses the vast horrors of humanity and is motivated to bring on fire and brimstone.

Able to access countless servers, banks, governments, and perceivably nuclear launch codes, the disgusted AI could wipe out humanity in a myriad of ways. This time Ultron looks to bring it back to basics, launching a chunk of the Earth into the air in order to send the massive rock crashing back down, causing a global extinction. In the knick of time, and using Ultron's antithesis robot Vision (Paul Bettany), Ultron's apocalyptic plot is thwarted.

Cad Bane

Image via Lucasfilm

Regarded as the best bounty hunter of his time, Cad Bane (Corey Burton), is even known as a Jedi killer. Going toe-to-toe with the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the animated series The Clone Wars (2008). Bane was so effective that when Darth Sidious needed a job done he turned to the proven gunslinger. On one occasion Bane successfully infiltrated the Jedi Temple, one of the most well guarded places in the galaxy.

RELATED: 6 Terrifying 'Star Wars' Villains (Who Arent Darth Vader)

Recently the villain was brought into live-action in The Book of Boba Fett (2021), where fans got to see the blue skinned, red eyed and noseless antagonist of the Duros species. The series provides more backstory between Bane and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), suggesting that Bane taught Boba everything he knew about bounty hunting. In an extensive saga of teachers and students, Boba credits his own reputation to that of legendary bounty hunter Cad Bane.

General Grievous

General Grievous (Matthew Wood) was the feared ruler of the Separatists Droid Army during the Clone Wars, first appearing in Star Wars: The Revege of the Sith (2003). The Kaleesh cyborg barks his orders through the coughs and gargles of his cybernetic body. Known for his aggressive military tactics, Grievous was a warrior from birth and long before his body became mangled. Catching the eyes of Sith Lords, Grievous's ship was sabotaged, crashing and submitting him to a life of agony with his only remaining vital organs, brain and eyes.

Learning from his master Count Dooku (Christopher Lee), Grievous's bloodlust was unquenchable. Beneath his trench coat he carried his trophies, the lightsabers taken from the Jedi he had killed. Using them for his own, Grievous would use his cyborg body to reveal multiple arms, being one of the few fighters in the galaxy to wield four sabers at once.

Predator

"You're one ugly mother f-- " Removing the sleek mask reveals a terrifying humanoid alien equipped with flaring spiked jowls and sharp teeth, and no nose to be found! A member of the Yautja species, these trophy hunters seek out on the most formidable prey, with a worthy kill granting the victor a rite of passage. Pray you don't end up one of their skinned victims and mounted on a wall as a trophy.

VIDEO: 'Stranger Things' Jamie Campell Bower on Being Vecna https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1w8gUxkOJ8w

With the strength to crush skulls, the agility leap through trees, and the hunting prowess to track down any prey along with its thermal vision, this skilled hunter first appeared in the franchise opener, Predator (1987). In order to physically outmatch the likes of bodybuilding actor Arnold Schwarzenegger the first Predator was performed by 7'2", Kevin Peter Hall. Hidden for most of the film due to its cloaking technology this skilled hunter is a vicious threat with or without its tech, nearly wiping out the entire team of battle-hardened soldiers.

Red Skull

Red Skull, or Johann Schmidt, was the first head of HYDRA during World War II, and his lust for power even outmatched his mustachioed dictator. Fascinated with mythology and ancient relics, Schmidt sought out the Tesseract and, with genius level intellect, forged it into advanced weapons of war, as seen in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011).

RELATED: 9 Scariest Moments From the MCU

Attempting to upgrade himself into a superior being, Schmidt used a volatile version of the super soldier serum that resulted in him being disfigured into the Red Skull. Along with increased strength, speed, stamina, and heightened intelligence, Schmidt's quest for power became even more diabolical that his ambition resulted in him being banished to the Soul Realm.

Davy Jones

Captain of the Flying Dutchman, ruler of the Seven Seas, Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), was one of the most ruthless and powerful pirates to sail the seas. Any who should fall to his sea beast, The Kraken, would be swallowed whole and sent to Davy Jones Locker, a barren wasteland where its victims go mad in purgatory. Jones thrives by striking fear into the hearts of the most brave sailors, even his own crew.

Introduced in the second installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Dead Man's Chest (2006), the big bad was excellently portrayed by Nighy along with some impressive VFX to give him his iconic look. Inspired by an octopus, the trademark pirate beard is instead incorporated as tentacles, each twisting about with a mind of its own. The movie pits the villain against the slippery Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in a race to find the beating heart of Davy Jones.

Vecna

Image via Netflix

Stranger Things (2016) came back with a bang, diving deeper into the lore of the Upsidedown and introduced a new baddie. In Season 4, the kids of Hawkins begin to investigate a series of unexplainable murders, resulting with them coming face to face with a horror fueled new enemy, Vecna. A name inspired by their latest Dungeons and Dragons quest, Vecna emerges out of the shadows as a slimy, grotesque figure from your nightmares.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Scariest Villains Ranked

Designed to be a full prosthetic makeup on set, the character of Vecna, portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower, feels inspired by the creepy imagery of Swamp Thing, with just a shallow bridge and exposed nostrils. The big bad proves to be an incredible villain, given his patience, pulling the strings from the shadows for years, finally revealing his hand in the events that span four seasons of Stranger Things. The Upsidedown just got extremely personal, which infinitely raises the stakes going into Season 5.

Voldemort

The Harry Potter series is well known around the globe and all know of 'he who must not be named'. The arch enemy of the titular character, Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) venomous personality is physically realized when he is brought back to form with snake-like features. Like the Slytherin house where he finds his followers, the slithering villain returns without a typical nose, but smoothed off, with only slits for nostrils, as he becomes even more removed from his humanity.

Quick to deal the killing curse, the intimidating villain has no hesitation in stamping out naysayers and crushing the spirits of his enemies under his pale bare feet. The most powerful Dark Lord to ever loom over the wizarding world, Voldemort leaves only death in his wake as he sets out on his vicious quest for immortality.

NEXT: Every MCU Villain Ranked From Worst to Best