Sometimes you just need to pop on an action movie and turn your brain off as the hero defeats an army of goons. Whether it is for revenge, to rescue a loved one, or to save the world, the action genre has never run out of excuses to throw its protagonists into an onslaught of henchmen. Usually relying on their martial arts ability or guns that never seem to run out of ammo, the hero always eases into a final showdown with the big bad.

While the action genre used to be the domain of ripped stars like Schwarzenegger and Stallone, the 21st century has seen a change in action cinema, as seen through IMDb users' ratings. Gone are the excessive violence and constant coarse language, replaced by clean-cut superheroes that children can idolize. Marveland DCnow dominate the genre, while others have taken a more thoughtful approach, adding a genuine story to focus on in between all the fighting.

10/10 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012) – 8.4

The concluding chapter of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises sees Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) going toe to toe with Bane (Tom Hardy), his deadliest foe yet. As Wayne faces off with his newest rival, he also crosses paths with new and returning characters, each leaving an impact on the vigilante.

It was always going to be hard to follow up on the massive success of The Dark Knight, but Rises does an admirable job while having its own impact on the Batman canon. Bane is a worthy villain after the Oscar-winning Joker, and the film puts Wayne through the ringer as he nears the later years of his crime-fighting career.

9/10 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022) – 8.4

Still living life on the edge, pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) spends his days pushing state-of-the-art aircraft to the limit. When a failed run results in him being transferred to a teaching role, Maverick must impart his knowledge to the new class of pilots, as they are about to embark on a mission they may never come back from.

The sequel to the iconic 80s hit, Top Gun: Maverick blew away all expectations to become a mammoth success at the box office. Audiences appreciated its basic approach to storytelling, as it feels like a throwback to the era of the original film while incorporating the major leaps in technology that have appeared since then.

8/10 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018) – 8.4

With Thanos (Josh Brolin) on the verge of enacting his plan to exterminate half of the universe's residents, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and other MCU heroes must band together to stop him. It all culminates in some of the best action sequences in the MCU, and an ending that left everyone floored.

Avengers: Infinity War is an escalation of everything that happened in the MCU up to that point, and is one of the most rewatchable movies in the franchise. Everything is firing on all cylinders, from the action to the characters, and the interactions between the heroes are just as memorable as the fight sequences.

7/10 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019) – 8.4

The second half of the saga that started in Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame sees the remaining heroes trying to reverse the genocide committed by Thanos. Hatching a plan to use time travel to reach the Infinity Stones before he does, the Avengers put their lives on the line to save those that they have lost.

Despite the MCU still pumping out new releases, Endgame feels like an end of an era. It focuses heavily on the original six Avengers, and is almost presented as one last hurrah for those heroes, as not all of them will make it back alive. The end result is one of the most emotional blockbusters in recent memory.

6/10 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018) – 8.4

One of the most inventive action movies ever, Into the Spider-Verse is a celebration of Spider-Man and all the forms they come in. When teenager Miles Morales gains powers after being bitten by a radioactive spider, he finds himself teaming up with Spider-Men from alternate dimensions after a rift in the multiverse opens.

A visual feast, Into the Spider-Verse is one of the greatest animated movies of all time as it weaves a web of creative animation techniques. Your eyes will not know where to look as they bombarded with new effects in every scene, the end result being the best Spider-Man movie and a modern classic.

5/10 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001) – 8.8

The opening chapter in the greatest fantasy series of all time, The Fellowship of the Ring introduces viewers to the land of Middle-Earth. When young hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) is charged with carrying a dangerous magical ring to a volcano, so it can be destroyed, he is accompanied by a diverse crew of warriors.

Perfectly kick-starting one of cinema's finest trilogies, Fellowship lays the groundwork that the next chapters build on. Taking the time to introduce each of the saga's important characters, the movie begins the journey that will see these heroes and villains etched in the halls of cinema history forever.

4/10 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002) – 8.8

The middle film in The Lord of the Rings saga, The Two Towers finds the characters at their lowest point after losing some of their companions while the rest are separated. As each hero continues on with their own journey, it all culminates in the battle of Helm's Deep, one of the greatest battles to appear in the LotR franchise.

Trilogies can fall into a trap with the second part, as it is often used to move the plot along until things can finally wrap up in the final chapter. That is not the case with The Two Towers, as it is one of the best middle movies in a trilogy, and showcases some of the best moments in the series, such as the reveal of Gandalf the White.

3/10 'Inception' (2010) – 8.8

Inception sees Christopher Nolan swapping superheroes for dream thieves. Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a professional thief who specializes in stealing information from people's dreams. Offered a job to instead plant information in someone's mind, Cobb and his team embark on their most dangerous mission yet.

Inception is a visual wonder as the characters infiltrate their target's dreams, creating scenarios that see the protagonists walking on walls as they fight goons. While Nolan is best known for his work on The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception remains one of Nolan's most accomplished movies.

2/10 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003) – 9.0

The concluding chapter in the unforgettable trilogy, The Return of the King is the gold standard for how to end a series. With Frodo on the verge of reaching Mount Doom, the rest of the Fellowship prepare for one final battle against the armies of Sauron that will decide the fate of Middle-Earth.

Regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time, The Return of the King, and The Lord of the Rings in general, are the insurmountable bar that all other fantasy franchises try to reach. Peter Jackson poured his heart into the production, and the trilogy is perhaps the greatest labor of love ever.

1/10 'The Dark Knight' (2008) – 9.0

Often heralded as the best superhero movie of all time, The Dark Knight is the greatest Batman production for the big screen. Now settled into his life as a fighter for justice, Bruce Wayne's (Christian Bale) vigilantism is interrupted by The Joker (Heath Ledger), a disruptive new force intent on plunging Gotham City into chaos.

For many fans, especially younger ones, Bale is their live-action Batman, the acclaimed actor seamlessly bringing both the superhero and the man behind him to life. Ledger also is unforgettable as The Joker, creating the best incarnation of the character that has become a cultural icon long after the actor's tragic passing.

