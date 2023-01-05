Content Warning: The following article contains discussions of suicide and gun violence.From film adaptions to professionally filmed productions to Disney Channel Original Movies, movie musicals have been a growing genre in the world of cinema. And for some fictional couples, there's just something about singing a duet together that sends those hearts to both the characters' and the viewers' eyes.

From a side character supercouple to a 1700s romance or an iconic Disney Prince and Princess to some unforgettable summer lovin', some couples have remained legendary as they've hopped to and from the stage to the screen in major motion pictures or historic Broadway musicals.

10/10 Evan & Zoe – 'Dear Evan Hansen' (2021)

Whether you've seen the Broadway production or watched the 2021 movie adaption Dear Evan Hansen, odds are you've seen Ben Platt in the titular role of Evan Hansen, who goes on a remarkable journey of self-discovery that involves the death of an acquaintance and snowball lie about their friendship.

In the midst of Evan's musical expedition, he finds himself growing closer to his crush Zoe, who believes Evan was the best friend of her brother who died by suicide. While these two don't have a happy ending due to Evan's lies, their supercouple status lives on in the world of musicals.

9/10 Penny & Seaweed – 'Hairspray' (2007)

The 1988 and 2007 films and the 2002 Broadway musical Hairspray all tackle important topics like weight and racial integration when aspiring dancer Tracy scores a spot on The Corny Collins Show and hopes her newfound popularity will help bring diversity to the dance show.

Most people probably ship the musical's star Tracy with the hosting hottie Link Larkin, but it's the side supercouple – Penny and Seaweed – who are unforgettable. Penny, a white girl, and Seaweed, a Black boy, form a friendship that grows into more and makes Penny's racist mother try to keep them apart. But Penny and Seaweed find their way to each other in end with an interracial relationship amid Tracy's push for desegregation.

8/10 Don & Kathy – 'Singin' In The Rain' (1952)

The 1952 musical romance Singin' in the Rain starred the groundbreaking dancer Gene Kelly alongside actor Jean Hagen as an on-screen couple who lose their chemistry when new cast member Kathy Selden, played by Debbie Reynolds, joins their new musical.

While Kelly's Don Lockwood and Hagen's Lina Lamont appeared as the film's signature couple, it's Don and Kathy who come out on top despite Lina's ploys to keep the two apart. The couple memorably seals their relationship with a love song and a kiss in the film's final scene.

7/10 The Captain & Maria – 'The Sound Of Music' (1965)

The Sound of Music became a worldwide phenomenon in 1965 and remains a classic musical film starring Christopher Plummer and the legendary Julie Andrews. The film follows the true story of a young woman who becomes a governess to the von Trapp children and reminds the family of their love for music.

Andrews' Maria falls in love with the widowed Captain von Trapp, played by Plummer, who finds a restored passion for music thanks to Maria. Despite some uncertainty in their relationship, including an engagement with another woman, Maria and The Captain finally unite and get married.

6/10 Mary Poppins & Bert – 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

From book pages to the screen to the stage, Mary Poppins tells the tale of a magical nanny who flies into the lives of the Banks children and turns their world upside down with her unique approach to life and all it offers.

Unlike your typical nanny stories that find the female nanny falling in love with the widowed father, Mary Poppins stays cool and collected despite her infatuation with the cute chimney sweep Bert. Despite their incredible friendship that never becomes anything more, fans of the story can't help but ship these two iconic characters.

5/10 Aladdin & Jasmine – 'Aladdin' (1992)

There are many versions of Aladdin - from the hit Broadway musical to Disney's 1992 animated film to the 2019 live-action - and in every single one of them, Aladdin and Jasmine prove they're endgame.

Aladdin may spend the majority of the story trying to change to impress Jasmine by wishing himself into a prince and becoming a bad friend to Genie and Abu when he lets his newfound royalty go to his head, but it's the little things like taking Jasmine on a romantic magic carpet ride and saving her from the evil Jafar that make them an epic couple on both the stage and screen.

4/10 Alexander Hamilton & Eliza Schuyler – 'Hamilton' (2020)

Hamilton went from a Broadway phenomenon to a movie-musical success when a filmed version of the play premiered on Disney+ in 2020 after five years on stage. Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, this production puts rap and hip-hop spins on the story of the famous Alexander Hamilton.

The play tells the true story of America's notable Founding Father and follows Hamilton and Eliza Schuyler falling in love and marrying before showcasing their tragic love story that ends with musical numbers featuring Hamilton's death and Eliza vowing to keep her late husband's legacy alive through philanthropy.

3/10 Tony & Maria – 'West Side Story' (2021)

West Side Story went from a Sondheim classic to a Spielberg hit in 2021 when the beloved musical was adapted to film. Starring Rachel Zegler in her breakout role, the film follows two rival gangs who are put at further odds when a former gang member falls for the sister of the other gang's leader.

Tony falls hard and fast for Maria, who reciprocates his love, despite the forces keeping them apart. Similar to the tragedy of Romeo and Juliet, while Tony and Maria were meant to be, their love story was cut short when Tony was shot and dies in Maria's arms.

2/10 Troy & Gabriella – 'High School Musical' (2006)

High School Musical went from a little Disney Channel movie to a worldwide success for its inspiring story of being yourself. When all-star basketball player Troy shares a special karaoke moment with a girl, he learns he can enjoy more than one thing when he tries out for the school musical despite being told his place is on a basketball court.

Troy and Gabriella have undeniable chemistry from the start, kicking off the new year together before going on a journey of literally breaking free from their social circles to both do and be with what they love most, making them both an epic couple of Disney Channel and of movie-musicals.

1/10 Danny & Sandy – 'Grease' (1978)

The High School Musical of Gen X, Grease told a high school love story of a popular boy and a nerdy girl who share an unexpected summer romance but return to school to learn they're both very different people.

Danny and Sandy transcend generations for being one of the most beloved musical couples with memorable numbers like the fun and romantic "Summer Love'" and the feisty "You're The One That I Want," loving each other enough to try to change up their personalities and styles to better fit the other.

