Getting a television show on screens is an achievement in itself. Given there are thousands of competing scripts at any one time, it takes a leap of faith — usually from a network or, in today's market, much more likely a streaming service — to bankroll even a pilot (a one-episode proof of concept). If a creative team manages to deliver on said pilot, they may be lucky enough to have an order for a series.

RELATED: 10 Worst Television Shows That Didn't Even Last One Season

And even then, that's no guarantee of longevity. In some cases, that means a tragically short run, some famous examples being Firefly or Freaks & Geeks. In others, it can mean a sudden burst of creativity that lends the show critical and commercial success, only for the good ideas to be burnt out and have the next seasons drop noticeably in quality.

'Heroes' (NBC, 2006-2009)

Coming at just the right time in terms of the zeitgeist, NBC's Heroes was, for a while, the most hotly anticipated and discussed show of the new television season — and this at the time when mega-hits like HBO's The Sopranos and the network's own Lost were airing. The unique writing, epic visuals, and brilliant cast, combined with a narrative centered around superpowers, captured the viewing public's imagination and made Heroes a ratings juggernaut.

However, this love affair was short-lived. The precise reasons for the swift downfall of this series are difficult to pin down, but certainly, a significant contributing factor was the 2007 Writer's Strike. This meant the second season, in particular, suffered; while the first had such a strong sense of momentum, the second was hampered and also made the inexplicable decision to split most of the cast from the first season up. Despite efforts from some of the cast — not least of which is Zachary Quinto in his star-making turn as unrepentant villain Sylar — the show had effectively dug its own grave. It was put out of its misery after limping along to season 4.

'Westworld' (HBO, 2016 -)

The notion of AI and its relationship with humanity being somewhat fraught is nothing new in storytelling. Still, Westworld did a very effective job of crafting a world that its human protagonists would want to explore — and brings us as the audience along for the ride. With some arresting performances and truly jaw-dropping twists, the first series of the HBO sci-fi drama was a hit.

However, what was seen by some as the network's successor to Game of Thrones has somewhat fallen by the wayside in recent years. This may be to do with the production schedule, where there is a two-year gap between seasons, which makes maintaining audience interest difficult in the current production landscape. It's also not aided by the fact that it seems to become almost deliberately confusing as it goes on. Whatever the reason, the hype that surrounded the 2016 release of this show has definitely faded.

'Prison Break' (Fox, 2005 - 2017)

After his brother is falsely accused of a crime he didn't commit and sentenced to death, Michael Scofield devises an elaborate plan to get himself locked up in the same prison as his brother. He has the prison's blueprints tattooed onto his body, and using these as a guideline, the two plan and execute an escape.

RELATED: 10 Great Movies About Breaking Out of Prison

What a great concept, right? The problem is, it doesn't have the legs to sustain a 5-season run of a TV show. An idea that may've worked better as a 120-minute feature, a single season may have been the most this story could have stretched out. After it moves past its high concept, the series drops further and further into silly territory as the two are shifted in and out of prison, mainly for plot convenience.

'The Good Place' (NBC, 2016 - 2020)

Before you draw your pitchforks and light your torches, to clarify, this is not to say the rest of the run of the show is bad. Far from it, as it delves into some interesting philosophical and moral questions, is usually at a pretty high standard comedy-wise and features two outstanding performances from veterans Ted Danson and Kristen Bell at the center of proceedings.

However, The Good Place has a first season that is so tightly written and perfectly executed that it may well feature in future textbooks on how exactly to pull off a TV series. From the very first frame through the development of each of the characters to that last, delightful twist, it comes together in such a compelling way that — try as it might — the rest of the show was just unable to top.

'House of Cards' (Netflix, 2013 - 2018)

It's difficult to put in context in today's world, where Netflix Originals are one of the consistent pop-culture mainstays of the modern media landscape, but there was a time when they were unproven. This American remake of a short-lived British series was one of the platform's first forays into making its own content. And it premiered to rave reviews, ratings success, and Emmy nominations, primarily due to the talent behind the camera, including powerhouse director David Fincher.

While the suspension of disbelief is a tightrope all drama series must walk, House of Cards became a bit of a self-parody. After a somewhat believable, tightly-woven first season narrative, Frank Underwood went from Machiavellian underdog to cartoonish bad guy — and took the show's thin credibility with him.

'True Detective' (HBO, 2014-)

True Detective was a breakout hit for several reasons, from gleefully eschewing the popular serialized forms of storytelling in the genre to producing something more grounded and dramatic. With the two performances from Woody Harrelson and, in particular, Matthew McConaughey, reminding everyone just how good he can be if he puts some effort in, the first season was lightning in a bottle, earning rave reviews and multiple Emmy nominations.

RELATED: 20 Stars You Forgot Starred on 'True Detective'

Seeing that success, HBO immediately ordered a second series to be made. However, despite an impressive cast and the same creative people behind the camera, once the dust had settled on the show's second season, it became a mainstay of critics' lists of worst TV shows of the year. A third season starring Mahershala Ali was considered a step in the right direction. Still, the fact remains this series has never been able to recapture the magic of its initial outing.

'Californication' (Showtime, 2007 - 2014)

Despite having a lot going for it, including David Duchovny in the lead role, Californication never quite came together as the hit it could have been. The closest it came is probably in the first season, which seemed to present both audiences and the showrunners themselves with two directions to take Duchovny's Hank Moody - an alcoholic, womanizing novelist who is also trying to have a relationship with his teenage daughter and being painfully still in love with her mother.

This could have been ripe dramatic ground for the show to explore. However, the show seemed more interested in placing Hank in scenarios where whacky hijinks could ensue, including literally making him the biographer of a fictional rock star in one season. While it did have its moments, it ultimately felt like a waste of talent and energy.

Riverdale (The CW, 2017 - 2022)

What must have seemed on paper a bit of a far-fetched concept — a modern update on the Archie comics, with a more adult-oriented, soap-opera-based form of storytelling — proved to be incredibly well executed in its first season. The heady combination between a high school soap opera, a neon-lit neo-noir, and an old-school comic book throwback had us all tuning in.

Then, things got weird. Soaps have never had the most believable storylines, with long-lost relatives and convenient coma awakenings par for the course. But Riverdale seemed to be almost like the writer's room would egg each other on to find out just how far they could stretch the plots. The latter seasons have everything from bear attacks to cults and even a musical episode based on Steven King's Carrie. It moves from a somewhat grounded retelling of a classic comic series into a demented, nonsensical fever dream where literally anything seems possible.

KEEP READING: Riverdale's 10 Most Unhinged Plotlines