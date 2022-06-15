If you’ve ever hoped to see Corey Hawkins and/or Yahya Abdul-Mateen II doing their thing up close and personal, you’ll soon have your chance. Today it was announced that the two actors will star in the Broadway return of Topdog/Underdog this fall in a very limited, 16-week run. The Pulitzer winning drama by Suzan-Lori Parks first hit the stages of off-Broadway in 2001. The following year, it found its home at Broadway’s Ambassador Theater where it ran for four months. The original production was also a star-studded event that featured Don Cheadle (who would later step down and be replaced by Mos Def) and Jeffrey Wright.

The dark comedy centers around two brothers named Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II) who are forced to live together after Lincoln is tossed out by his wife. The duo struggles to make ends meet with their degrading jobs, leading each one towards getting back into the high-risk-high-reward street game, three-card monte. Throughout the production, each brother must face-down his inner demons and come to terms with his life as it stands in the present.

David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase, and the Shubert Organization will produce. The creative names backing Topdog/Underdog features a slate of Tony Award nominees and award winners including set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Allen Lee Hughes, and sound designer Justin Ellington.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: ‘American Buffalo’ Broadway Review: A Magnetic and Fast-Paced Masterpiece with Three of Hollywood’s Best

Of her Pulitzer winning drama finding itself returning to the twinkling lights of Broadway, Parks said,

I’m so blessed that Topdog is back on Broadway. What a beautiful opportunity to share this work with new audiences. And, wow, how many writers get to be here for a Broadway revival of their work? I’m grateful and thrilled. And doing the show with Kenny, Yahya and Corey — that’s icing on the gravy, baby!

The project will mark Hawkins’ return to Broadway after earning a Tony nomination back in 2017 for his part in John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation. The actor first appeared on stage in the role of Tybalt in David Leveaux’s retelling of Romeo and Juliet where he was featured alongside Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad. Topdog/Underdog will mark a first for Abdul-Mateen II as, although he has a long list of on-screen performances, he’s never appeared in a Broadway production.

You can snag your tickets to Topdog/Underdog beginning on Juneteenth National Independence Day, June 20. The production will begin previews on September 27 with its official opening on October 20 at the John Golden Theatre.