‘Torchlight III’ Trailer Teases Playstyles, Relics, Pets, Boss Battles, Endgame Content & More

In case you missed it, a new trailer for Torchlight III debuted during RazerCon this weekend ahead of the game’s launch on Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation4 this October 13th; coming soon to Switch (with an exclusive cosmetic for Nintendo Switch players.) But the video above is more than just a trailer, it’s an invitation to gamers everywhere to check out the latest installment in the Torchlight series. This welcoming introduction lays out the game’s various playstyles, teases the powerful relics that boost your chosen character, and unveil the pets, forts, and even endgame content. It’s a perfect intro to the title even if you (like me) have never played a game in the franchise before.

Here’s the official synopsis, followed by more details from the press release:

In Torchlight III, it’s been a century since the events of Torchlight II, where the great heroes of old defeated The Dark Alchemist and sealed the Netherlord’s heart inside the Clockwork Core. The heroes brought peace to the world of Novastraia, but now the Ember Empire finds itself on the brink of collapse as it’s under threat of invasion by the Netherim and its allies. To save Novastraia, Torchlight III players will need to gather their wits and brave the frontier in search of fame, glory and new adventures to become the legends the world needs them to be.

• Travel the Frontier: Players can explore the wilderness, party with friends, gather materials to craft loot, use magical maps to enter unknown dungeons, or show off their spoils in town! There’s always something to do in the new frontier.

• Build & Upgrade Your Fort: It’s time to rebuild! Players will enjoy their very own account-based fort, where they can upgrade gear, and make renovations to show it off to their friends and the world. The game allows them to build monuments of power, pet stables, and more!

• Choose a Relic: Relics are objects of great power that grant players a suite of active skills and passive skills. Players will choose one of five of these at the beginning of their journey and use skill points to unlock or enhance their relic’s abilities. The relic is an important part of a character’s strategy – choose wisely!

• Collect Epic Gear: Suit up in a robust variety of armor and weapons found across the frontier including charming hats, pet apparel, and unique locomotion options. Players can select from a wide array of weapons that suit their playstyle and class build. With over a hundred Legendary items, players can permanently acquire their special abilities in order to make themselves more unique and powerful.

• Pets are Back: Players can fight their way to fame and glory with loyal companions! Each of the many species comes in a myriad of colors and styles so adventurers shouldn’t settle for the first one they find. They can make these trusty pets stronger by adding skills, equip them with gear to make them hardier, and together battle enemies as a team. Pets also have their own vast inventory for items, and players have the option to have their pets sell items directly in town.

• Build Your Hero: With four classes to choose from, along with 20 class and Relic combinations — each combination offering a unique playstyle — and a wide range of choices of where to place skill points at, players can utilize class-specific mechanics to maximize damage and their odds of survival. Torchlight III lets them gather epic gear, select your Relic powers, and customize loadouts to create a unique combat style for their heroes. Sign up for updates, exclusive content, beta tests, and more at https://www.Torchlight3.com

About Torchlight III:

Torchlight III, the light-hearted and fast-paced dungeon crawler from Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games, will launch on Steam, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 13 – and on Nintendo Switch later this year – for $39.99. Created by members of the original team that created Diablo, Torchlight III is the long-awaited next installment in the ARPG cult classics series. Torchlight III brings back signature mechanics that defined the series, like hack’n’slash combat and the beloved pet system, while offering an exciting new story line and features that appeal to a new generation of console and PC players. Adventurers can party up with fellow adventurers via 4-player cooperative online multiplayer or venture into the vast wilderness alone, where they will find loot, crawl dungeons, collect epic gear and build custom forts to show off to the world.

