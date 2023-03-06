Sideshow and Janus Films have released the first trailer for Tori and Lokita, the twentieth directorial outing from storied Belgian filmmakers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (The Promise, The Unknown Girl). The Dardenne Brothers also wrote the dramatic thriller, which, like much of their work, deals with sociopolitical issues. Having tackled such topics as the plight of labor and state-run childcare in the past, the siblings are now tackling immigration.

According to an official plot synopsis, the story focuses on twelve-year-old Tori and seventeen-year-old Lokita (Pablo Schils and Joely Mbundu, both making their film debuts), African immigrants living in Belgium, "struggling for survival on the margins of society." The duo "work as performers in a cheap trattoria, dealing drugs on the side for the restaurant’s abusive cook, while balancing the demands of an indifferent bureaucracy and a band of violent smugglers. When Lokita is held captive while working in a marijuana grow house, Tori scrambles to save his companion from their abusers, as events spiral out of control."

Tori and Lokita's Successful Cannes Debut

Tori and Lokita debuted to great acclaim (it currently holds an enviable 89% on Rotten Tomatoes) at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the 75th Anniversary Prize. The Dardennes have a long history of being well-received at the prestigious festival, where they've previously won prizes for Best Director (for 2019's Young Ahmed), Best Screenplay (for Lorna's Silence, in 2008), Prize of the Ecumenical Jury (for 2014's Two Days, One Night), the Grand Jury Prize (for 2011's The Kid With a Bike) and, on two separate occasions, the coveted Palme d'Or (for 1999's Rosetta and 2005's The Child). They are, at present, one of only eight directors to ever win the Palme d'Or twice, alongside such illustrious auteurs as Bille August (Pelle the Conqueror), Francis Ford Coppola (Apocalypse Now), Michael Haneke (Amour), Shôhei Imamura (The Eel), Emir Kusturica (Underground), Ken Loach (The Wind That Shakes the Barley), and Alf Sjöberg (Miss Julie).

Image via Janus Films

RELATED:

10 Best Non-English Speaking Movies, According to Reddit

In addition to Tori and Lokita, the Dardennes have a number of impending projects on which they served as producers. The most notable of these is The Most Precious of Cargoes, an animated adaptation of the Jean-Claude Grumberg Holocaust-set novel. The currently-in-production movie is directed by Oscar-winner Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) and features the voice of Gérard Depardieu (1492: Conquest of Paradise).

Watch the trailer for Tori and Lokita below. The film will be released in New York and Los Angeles on March 24 before expanding into other markets.