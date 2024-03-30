The Big Picture Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Spelling requests spousal support, sole physical custody of their children, and joint legal custody with decisions on McDermott's rights pending.

McDermott previously admitted to inflicting pain on Spelling, suggesting a not-amicable end to their marriage.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott wed in 2006 and have not had the smoothest relationships. After 18 years of marriage, the couple is officially getting a divorce. It was revealed in the summer of 2023 that the two were separated, but Spelling has now filed for divorce from McDermott. Documents were obtained and reviewed by TMZ that stated the date of the reality stars' separation as June 17, 2023, and noted irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce. The date that Spelling listed as their separation date is important because it was the same date that McDermott posted about their separation on Instagram before quickly deleting it.

In the documents, it states that Spelling wants to get spousal support but does not want McDermott to be awarded the same. Spelling also asked for sole physical custody of their five children, who are all under the age of 18, and joint legal custody with McDermott's rights to be determined later on. There was no information in the filing about whether Spelling and McDermott had a prenuptial agreement before getting married. It has seemed, since the announcement of their separation, that both Spelling and McDermott have moved on, so this is not surprising.

In the since-deleted Instagram post, McDermott wrote of their separation: “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.” While that was quickly taken down, McDermott has spoken about what he did to Spelling before. In the past, he has owned up to the pain that he has caused Spelling throughout their marriage, saying “All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy, and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman." Now, it does not seem as if their marriage is going to end on great terms.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Marriage Has Been Riddled With Issues

McDermott and Spelling's relationship began out of an affair. They met on the set of a Lifetime movie and began dating shortly after while both married and living with their previous spouses. Since being married, their marriage has been riddled with financial issues and communication problems, much of which have played out on the reality series, True Tori.

Things came to a head in 2014. McDermott publicly admitted to cheating on Spelling. She'd later have a sit-down conversation with his ex-wife and apologize to her for the part she played in the downfall of her and McDermott's marriage. "My biggest fear in our relationship was I was like, he's going to cheat on me, he's going to cheat on me, he's going to cheat on me," she said in an interview with Women on Top podcast as reported by PEOPLE. "So when it happened, I was like, 'See, I always thought from day one he was going to cheat on me,' and it wasn't about him, that was about me. I was like, 'Okay, I know I'm not good enough,' that's how I felt about myself, and one day he's going to realize that and he's gonna find someone else."

