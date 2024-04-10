The Big Picture Spelling refuted McDermott's claim about a pig driving them apart, clarifying it was only temporary.

Spelling believes the TV, not farm animals or kids, contributed to sleeping separately from McDermott.

Spelling justified having the TV on for escapism, which she thinks contributed to their relationship issues.

Tori Spelling put up with a lot in her marriage to Dean McDermott, including him very publicly cheating on her. Now that the two are officially getting a divorce, Spelling is opening up about what their marriage looked like in the end and what she was dealing with behind the scenes, even things not featured on their reality series, True Tori. On her podcast misSpelling, Spelling has been sharing her side of things, including clearing up what McDermott had said in the past about why they weren't sleeping in the same bed together anymore.

Spelling referenced an interview that McDermott did where he said that Spelling would bring farm animals into their room to cuddle which drove them apart, but Spelling refuted that on her podcast, saying “Like, he gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true." Spelling went on to explain that the pig that McDermott said she wanted to cuddle was only there temporarily. “I was just following orders that it was used to snuggling and it needed that for a few nights,” she continued. “But then when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, ‘The pig’s leaving the bed.’ And I was like, ‘Understood.’ And that was it. That was the only night the pig was in the bed.”

Did Reality Television Ruin Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Marriage?

Image via Lifetime

Spelling doesn't think that the animals or even their kids are what drove them apart, but something very common: reality TV. Spelling admitted that she had a habit of having the television on to help her unwind and zone out after a long day and that she thinks it is one of the contributing factors to McDermott leaving their bedroom and sleeping separately.

“I think I had the TV on for distraction, like, to distract from my life. Like, I would just zone out and be entertained, which is what my dad said that’s what he always wanted to do,” she said. Spelling then went on to justify her use of the television in their room, saying “Like, people have hard days, hard work, hard lives, hard relationships, and it’s all individual. And when they get home, they just kinda wanna zone out and be entertained and taken out of their world, escapism.”

True Tori can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription.

Watch On Amazon Prime Video