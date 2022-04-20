Yeehaw, folks. If you're a fan of Jessie Buckley's barnstorming performance in Nashville rising star drama Wild Rose, but ever wondered why it doesn't end with her bludgeoning her competition with an acoustic guitar, Torn Hearts, 12 Hour Shift director Brea Grant's latest feature, might just be up your street.

It follows the story of two friends — played by Abby Quinn and Alexxis Lemire — who, with their own eyes set on country music stardom, solicit the help of the reclusive Harper Dutch (Katey Sagal), a country music legend in her own right. Things seem pretty chill at first, but as the teaser states, "the path to stardom is a journey into hell..." And hey, that's a very pertinent descriptor when you're having sweet tea with an icon one minute, and being hunted down by her with a gaudy pint pump-action the next.

The official synopsis otherwise teases a psychological thriller abound with twists and turns. "While their life-long idol seems intent to help, the visit devolves into a twisted series of mental and physical torment as the pair discover Harper - and each other - may have other motives," it teases, and yeah — the teaser certainly descends with haste into a cat and mouse murder-thon. Get a look at those pink revolvers. It's like Face/Off, but even more bloody and camp.

Image via Blumhouse

RELATED: 10 Upcoming Blumhouse Projects Horror Fans Should Be Excited For

Presented by Blumhouse Television and EPIX, Torn Hearts also stars Joshua Leonard, and Shiloh Fernandez. The script was written by Rachel Koller Croft and the film's executive producers are John Ierardi, Jeremy Gold, Chris McCumber, and Jason Blum.

Here's the full official synopsis for Torn Hearts:

"Blumhouse Television and EPIX present the cautionary tale of a rise to stardom set in the iconic Nashville Country Music scene. Two friends, rising artists on the brink of a big break, will do just about anything to realize their dream – including a pilgrimage to the legendary and reclusive Harper Dutch's (Golden Globe winner Katey Sagal) mansion in the hopes she’ll record a song with them. While their life-long idol seems intent to help, the visit devolves into a twisted series of mental and physical torment as the pair discover Harper - and each other - may have other motives. With no other choice and desperate to record a song, the duo must go to dangerous lengths to prove their dedication to their dream of becoming Nashville's next country music stars."

The film will be available for digital purchase from Paramount Home Entertainment on May 20. In the meantime, check out the poster and trailer below:

'Moon Knight' Episode 4 Embraces Horror as the MCU Expands Like Never Before | Review

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jack King (276 Articles Published) Jack King is a Senior News Writer at Collider. You can find his other work at GQ and Vulture. Twitter is @jackarking. Apologies in advance. More From Jack King