Big news on the film festival front: it looks like the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will be returning in person for next fall's festival. The festival will take place from September 8 to September 18, returning from its fully virtual set-up of the last two years.

The return to in person events marks a return to normalcy that shows no small amount of optimism. Another film festival, Sundance, had also planned on returning to in person events during their latest showing, but had to switch to a virtual platform last minute due to the Omicron surge this winter. Also returning in person for TIFF are both networking and festive events planned in celebration of the festival. These events had been cut from the roster during the past two years due to COVID. These events include the festival's opening night party, industry conferences, filmmaker dinners, networking events, press events, programmers events, and a tribute awards gala.

In addition to the news of an in-person festival, the festival also announced that five new film curators will be added to their programming team. The new additions include Robyn Citizen, TIFF’s new director of festival programming and Cinematheque, and Andréa Picard, who was appointed senior curator of TIFF and Cinematheque. Also on the programming team are Kelly Boutsalis, Jason Ryle, Jane Schoettle, and Ravi Srinivasan.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said of the additions to the TIFF team, “We’re thrilled to share this news about TIFF 2022 and to introduce fresh voices to our programming team." He continued, “[t]heir expertise, passion, and perspectives will both deepen and broaden TIFF’s curation. As we prepare our selections both for TIFF Bell Lightbox year-round and for the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, we can’t wait to see what our new programmers will add to the mix.”

Bailey is himself a new addition to the festival's leadership. He was appointed as CEO of the festival in November of last year. Bailey has worked with the festival for twenty-five years, and has played several roles during his tenure at the festival. The new additions to programming staff and the announcement of an in-person festival are indicative of Bailey's intentions of evolving the festival.

