A classic slasher film from the 1970s is making a major comeback more than 50 years later. Arrow Studios is officially releasing a 4K version of Torso, the 1973 slasher horror starring Suzy Kendall, Luc Merenda, and Tina Aumont. The film comes from legendary director Sergio Martino, who directed and also wrote the screenplay along with Ernesto Gastaldi. Torso takes place at the University of Perugia as a mysterious and terrifying serial killer strangles college girls to death with a black and red scarf. The film has a 56% score from critics (albeit with only nine reviews) and a 55% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Many feel that Torso is one of the first slasher horror films to pave the way for what the genre has developed into today. Martino dipped his toes into many genres during his long and accomplished directorial career, but every time he stepped into the horror genre, he found success, and Torso is an example of that. Some of Martino's other famous works include Hands of Steel, the 1986 sci-fi thriller starring Daniel Greene and Janet Agren, The Island of Fisherman, which stars Barbara Bach and Richard Johnson, and also A Man Called Blade, which is led by Maurizio Merli and also stars Sonja Jeannine and Donald O'Brien.

What Did the Cast of ‘Torso’ Star In?

Kendall, one of the leading stars of Torso, was one of the most popular British actresses of the 1960s and starred in films such as To Sir, with Love alongside Sidney Poitier, Spasmo with Robert Hoffman, and The Bird with the Crystal Plumage with Tony Musante. She also played the lead role in Fräulein Doktor alongside Kenneth More and Nigel Green. Merenda was an Italian movie icon during the 1970s, appearing in films such as The Violent Professionals with Richard Conte, and even more recently in Hostel: Part 2, which came from director Eli Roth.

Aumont and co-star John Richardson have also been in more than their fair share of films as well, with the former starring in 60s classics such as and Man, Pride & Vengeance, and the latter appearing in the 1977 War of the Planets film and also starring in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

The Torso 4K box set will release in September and is now available for pre-order. Check out the set here and watch Torso on Prime Video.

