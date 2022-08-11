Netflix has signed 61st Street alum Tosin Cole to lead its new superhero series Supacell, Deadline has reported. The series created by Rapman (aka Andrew Onwabolu) revolves around six Black super-powered characters from South London. Cole will play the lead character Michael Lasaki. Speaking of the character, Rapman revealed Michael is a “van driver, an everyday working man, who’s deep in love” with Dionne, played by actor Adelayo Adedayo.

The series will begin filming in South London next week. Rapman will also serve as the showrunner and lead director alongside Dreaming Whilst Black's Sebastian Thiel, who will direct three out of the six episodes. Rapman describes his characters as “ordinary people who wear their everyday clothes and grow over time.” Further, elaborating, “Put it this way: we’ve got all the powers you can get in Marvel, and they come to South London.” However, Supacell is going to be unlike any other superhero drama we’ve seen yet, Rapman explained,

As much as I love Marvel and DC you know it’s going to work out in the end but in our story you just don’t know what’s going to happen because it’s a grounded superpowers show. They are hero characters but they’re all very flawed.

Image via BBC America

RELATED: Rapman on His Feature Debut 'Blue Story' & Why He's So Excited About His 'A Prophet' Remake

Along with Cole, and Adedayo, the cast further includes Nadine Mills as Sabrina, Eric Kofi Abrefa as Andre, Calvin Demba as Rodney, Josh Tedeku as Tazer, Rayxia Ojo as Sharleen, and Giacomo Mancini as Spud.

After the successful adaptation of The Umbrella Academy, the streamer seems to take another shot at the superhero genre. The new series is also part of Netflix’s big push of its Netflix UK department. Serving as executive producers with Rapman are Anna Ferguson and Steve Searle of Netflix. Mark Hedges will serve as series producer alongside Sheila Nortley as Block2 producer and associate producer. While Mouktar Mohammed and Henrietta Lee from New Wave are also executive producing. Geraldine Hawkins serves as co-producer.

No release date has been set for Supacell by the streamer, meanwhile, check out the synopsis below.

A group of ordinary people from South London unexpectedly develop super powers with no clear connection between them other than them all being Black. As they deal with the impact on their daily lives, one man has to bring them together to protect the one he loves — all while avoiding the powerful and nefarious agents that have noticed their special abilities.

TK