1990’s Total Recall was a game-changer in the film career of Arnold Schwarzenegger. After years of establishing himself with high-concept action programmers like Commando and The Running Man, Schwarzenegger proved with his role as Douglas Quaid he could handle an intelligent sci-fi thriller based on Philip K. Dick’s short story, “We Can Remember It for You Wholesale." It was not long before Carolco Pictures demanded a sequel, as director Paul Verhoeven and the writers had their sights on another Dick story: Minority Report.

The works of the acclaimed sci-fi author were always an uphill battle to bring to the screen. His first novel brought to the screen, Blade Runner in 1982, had a troubled production and underperformed at the box office despite gaining cult status in later years. Additionally, Recall’s initial production plans with Patrick Swayze as Quaid fell through after producer Dino De Laurentiis went bankrupt, prompting Schwarzenegger to get the film rights over to Carolco. Recall’s success reignited interest in Dick’s work, with Minority Report’s premise seen as a potential continuation to Quaid’s journey.

'Total Recall 2' Had Its Premise Set Up in the Original Movie