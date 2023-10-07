The Big Picture Practical effects in Total Recall evoke a range of emotions, from fear to awe to nervous laughter, making them both effective and impressive.

The film uses a combination of practical effects and CGI, but it is the practical effects that create a timeless and immersive experience.

The use of practical effects, such as realistic dummy heads and mechanized puppets, adds to the film's artistry and makes it memorable.

What makes a great practical effect? Though the rise of CGI and other post-production effects have romanticized the days of physical, tactile special effects, elevating even some middling rubber masks to "they don't make them like they used to" status, there are still several routes this measurement could take. Maybe you value the way such effects are on the same physical level as the actors — think Alien's Bishop (Lance Henriksen) and his android insides spilling all over the floor, still cognizant — or, maybe, you're a fan of the creativity required to make such effects look worth the effort. (Who doesn't love Jeff Goldblum's body falling apart in the 1986 remake of The Fly?)

The same can be said of what makes a practical effect bad — or funny. From purposefully silly to unintentionally hilarious (any fans of Mac and Me here?), practical effects range, as most art forms do, from the amateur to the professional. Perhaps that's why one of the most memorable practical effects in cinema evokes a whole range of emotion. From fear to awe to nervous laughter, the prosthetic faces used for the Mars surface scenes in Paul Verhoeven's Total Recall are still making the rounds as GIFS and reaction images today, and in the context of the classic sci-fi film are still as effective and impressive as ever. One might even consider them to be the funniest.

What Is 'Total Recall' About?

Audiences lucky enough to see Total Recall in theaters probably knew going in that the film wouldn't pull punches. Its director was already well-known in sci-fi circles for the gore-filled revenge-fest Robocop, itself a memorable addition to the realm of practical effects. Still, it was probably still a bit shocking when, only a few minutes into the movie, star Arnold Schwarzenegger stumbles on a loose bank of Mars dirt, breaks the helmet of his space suit, and promptly begins to decompress. A shinier, more plastic version of the action star's head shakes grotesquely as his eyes bulge from their sockets. His tongue grows thick and heavy, pushing out of his mouth, and you could be forgiven if, in a moment of startled reaction, you let out a nervous giggle. After all, the imagery is both sudden and shocking — we don't even know his character's name, and he's already turning into something Picasso might paint. The twisting of a famous, handsome actor's features into a Halloween mask would be hilarious if it wasn't so horrifying.

Of course, this is only a dream. Douglas Quaid (Schwarzenegger) is still on Earth, working a lowly construction job. So why is he so entranced by the idea of going to Mars? Who is the mysterious woman in these dreams? Spoilers for a 1990 movie ahead: As it turns out, Quaid isn't even his real name. He's actually Houser, a former bad guy working for Mars' dictator-like ruler who volunteered to have his memories altered in order to, essentially, double-cross himself. Thankfully, a newfound friendship with the planet's underclass of mutants and a burgeoning love with one of their champions, Melina (Rachel Ticotin), allow him to overcome the burdens of his past. It's a film now considered one of the best in its genre, well-written and charmingly acted by its leads; but among its most memorable features in today's computer-generated world are the many uses of elaborate practicals. That body horror-laden dream is far from the only nightmarish visual we're treated to in Recall — from triple-breasted women to painful nasal extractions, this film is the total package.

Paul Verhoeven’s Mars Classic Blends Practical Effects and CGI

The Mars "nightmare" scene surely sets the tone for the rest of Total Recall's aesthetic — saturated, sweaty, and tactile — but it's got major competition for the title of the movie's best special effect. Schwarzenegger, the centerpiece of most of these moments, is replicated in near-perfect glory through the use of dummy heads. The uncanny valley effect produced by iterations of someone whose facial features we know well is part of what makes them so great — we know they're not real, but something about their physicality allows us to suspend our disbelief more than we might with effects that could never be replicated by human hands. Of course, Total Recall isn't completely CGI-free — in fact, the security scanner scene, in which we see the skeletons of passers-by, was actually considered groundbreaking for its time. But these moments are blended with practicals, creating a timelessness that green screens just can't replicate.

In one instance of cringe-inducing effects, Quaid needs to pull a tracking device from his skull. A model of Schwarzenegger, similar in make to the Mars surface version, thrashes around as a bulging, glowing object travels down its nasal cavity; the results look impossibly painful. Even Mars itself was built through a fastidious blend of miniatures, full-scale models, and matte paintings. Another famous scene sees Quaid emerging from an elaborate, robotic costume meant to disguise him as a woman. The actress' face morphs into a puppet, her ear detaches, and the robot mask parts, treating us to a fully fake Schwarzenegger head. Even if it looks a little corny, we don't mind, the genuine effort we sense in the scene imbues it with a power all its own.

'Total Recall' Literally Contains Eye-Popping Practical Effects

Arnold Schwarzenegger's face wasn't the only one being copied on set. Toward the end of the film, Quaid and Melina are ejected onto the red planet's surface. They tumble into the dusty landscape and begin to decompress, the effect looking even more horrifying the second time around. Ticotin's lookalike puppet writhes alongside Arnold's, her face widening with pressure as his veins bulge out of his skin. Even more disturbing is the death of the film's main villain, Cohaagen (Ronny Cox), also by atmospheric incompatibility. (His eyeballs don't just bulge, they completely pop out of his skull on their stalks.) Out of context, it might be mistaken for exaggerated comedy, and the scene has, indeed, been used as a shocking reaction GIF for years on the internet. But it could be argued that the imagery is only funny because it's so scary, or in other words, that it's so good it's bad. Reports from the set indicate that the "mechanized puppet" of Ticotin was so realistic that it could be mistaken for the actor herself. So, yes, it makes sense to find this film's most infamous effect a bit funny. But Total Recall's cultural impact proves that its artistry is what allows us to find it that way.