The science fiction writer Phillip K. Dick was a storyteller with an extraordinary imagination, and often wrote stories about the not-so-distant future that proved to be very prophetic. With his unique talent for worldbuilding and observations about the fragility of human nature, Dick’s work was particularly ripe for adaptations by major Hollywood studios. Although there’s an inherently imaginative quality to his work, not every Dick adaptation was successful at the box office, with Blade Runner becoming a significant box office disappointment. Nonetheless, Paul Verhoeven’s adaptation of Dick’s 1966 short story "We Can Remember It for You Wholesale," retitled Total Recall, was a significant critical and commercial hit. The overwhelming success of Total Recall was surprising considering Verhoeven was ill for a majority of the production.

‘Total Recall’ Is a Science Fiction Masterpiece

Set in 2084, Total Recall imagines a world where Mars has been colonized by mining facilities that plunder the planet’s surface for valuable resources. Life on Earth has become rather plain and ordinary, but citizens are allotted the chance to live out their inner desires through the artificial dream program known as “Rekall,” which allows them to enter realistic dream scenarios and live out their fantasies. After experiencing several realistic dreams about being a secret agent, the construction worker Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) uses Rekall to implant memories about being a secret agent on Mars. After being attacked by his friend Harry (Robert Costanzo), the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur.

While he was already one of the most widely recognizable action stars on the planet thanks to the success of Predator and The Terminator, Schwarzenegger gave one of the best performances of his career thanks to Verhoeven’s nuanced direction. He is uniquely cast as a character who is largely unclear about his origins, and does not know how he came to possess his lethal set of abilities. It’s a multifaceted performance because Schwarzenegger has to show how Quaid questions his own identity; the film does a great job at keeping the audience in the dark as to whether or not he was actually dreaming the whole time. While Schwarzenegger was more than suited for the physicality that the role required, Verhoeven was allowed him to show more emotional depth, resulting in a more authentic and relatable performance.

While Schwarzenegger’s star power certainly aids in making the film as entertaining as it is, Total Recall succeeded thanks to the brilliant world building on Verhoeven’s part. By using practical makeup effects to create the distorted version of life on Mars, Verhoeven was able to craft a vision of the alien planet that felt entirely unique compared to other films with similar subject material. Although there was not shortage of action, Verhoeven was able to ensure that each set piece had consequences within Quaid’s journey of self-discovery; as he finds himself at the center of a vast and insidious conspiracy, Quaid is forced to consider why his memories are of such value to the film’s villains.

Making ‘Total Recall’ Was Miserable for Paul Verhoeven

While it ended up becoming one of the most acclaimed films of Schwarzenneger’s resume, Total Recall had a chaotic behind-the-scenes production that nearly resulted in complete failure. The script had spent many years in development hell, and Verhoeven was so confident in the final draft that he discouraged the actors from adding any improvisation. Convinced that he needed to oversee virtually every level of production in order to ensure its success, Verhoeven refused to hire a second unit director. While his commitment to the material is very admirable, it meant that Verhoeven had to deal with some nasty circumstances once the film began primary production.

Total Recall was shot on location in Mexico City, which doubled for the dystopian version of Mars. With over 500 crew members working on almost fifty sets, it was certainly an ambitious production that succeeded in transforming the practical location into an alien world. Unfortunately, the high level of pollution left many of the cast and crew with serious health concerns as shooting continued. Verhoeven and many of Total Recall’s production crew got food poisoning as a result of the hazardous conditions. The only person exempt from the illness was Schwarzenegger; having opted to have his food shipped in from the United States, he ate alone and was not exposed to any contaminated products.

While most filmmakers would have to take a step back when met with such challenging circumstances, Verhoeven was so passionate about Total Recall that he refused to leave the production. Verhoeven required an ambulance on set for the remainder of Total Recall’s production in order to ensure that there would be a first responder if his situation worsened. Thankfully, he managed to emerge from the production with both his health intact and one of the greatest R-Rated sci-fi movies of all-time on his resume.

‘Total Recall’ Kicked off Verhoeven’s Renaissance

While the success of Robocop had solidified his place among the industry’s most prominent action filmmakers, the success of Total Recall allowed Verhoeven to make a series of experimental mainstream films in the 1990s. While largely disregarded upon its initial release, Verhoeven’s sci-fi action film Starship Troopers has been praised in retrospect as a groundbreaking work of satire. Similarly, the 1995 erotic drama Showgirls was initially met with critical disdain, only to be revived as a cult classic akin to Rocky Horror Picture Show in subsequent years.

Although Sony Pictures was enthusiastic about revisiting the source material, the 2012 remake of Total Recall lacked the unique style that Verhoeven had brought to the original. Despite a committed performance by Colin Farrell, the Total Recall remake opted for dull, PG-13 action and CGI in favor of the R-Rated practical effects that Verhoeven had introduced. The muted reaction to the Total Recall remake suggests that it was the strength of Verhoeven’s vision that had made the original film so successful in the first place.

