Colin Farrell set the world on fire with his performance in The Penguin near the end of 2024, but more than 10 years ago he teamed up with a Breaking Bad star for an action remake that’s climbing free streaming charts. Farrell stars alongside Bryan Cranston in Total Recall, the 2012 remake of the classic 1990 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film follows a factory worker who suspects he’s a spy after visiting a company that implants him with fake memories of a different life, and his newfound suspicion quickly lands him in hot water. Total Recall hasn’t let scores of 30% from critics and 47% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes stop it from becoming one of Starz’s most popular movies, currently sitting at #9 at the time of writing.

Kurt Wimmer and Mark Bomback wrote the screenplay for Total Recall, and Len Wiseman directed the film. Wimmer is best known for his work on Equilibrium, the 2002 dystopian sci-fi thriller starring Christian Bale and Sean Bean, and he more recently wrote the script for The Beekeeper, the 2024 action thriller starring Jason Statham and Jeremy Irons. Bomback is famous for his work as a scribe on Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, and he most recently penned White Bird starring Helen Mirren. Wiseman is best known for his work on the Underworld movies starring Kate Beckinsale, who also features in Total Recall, and he also worked with Bruce Willis and Timothy Olyphant in 2007 on Live Free or Die Hard.

What Is Next for Colin Farrell and Bryan Cranston?

Colin Farrell has confirmed that he will reprise his role as Oz Cobb/The Penguin in The Batman Part 2, and he’s also been set to star alongside Margot Robbie and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey from writer Seth Reiss and director Kogonada. As for Cranston, he’s fresh off his role as Director Ritter in Argylle, and he will next feature in a star-studded ensemble alongside Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Martin Scorsese, Catherine O’Hara, Paul Dano, and more in the Studio, the upcoming original series from Apple TV+ that will premiere on March 26. He’ll also star alongside Allison Janney in Everything’s Going to Be Great, an upcoming comedy/drama.

