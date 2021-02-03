Just a few short years ago, the much-loved and acclaimed Total War: Warhammer II brought hours upon hours of fantasy-focused strategizing to PC players all around the world. So while it's bittersweet that the planned SEGA trilogy is drawing to a close with the release of Total War: Warhammer III, gamers don't have much longer to wait for that final chaotic battle. The iconic game company released a new announcement trailer to tease just that.

As the marketing puts it, "The cataclysmic conclusion to the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy is coming. Rally your forces and step into the Realm of Chaos, a dimension of mind-bending horror where the very fate of the world will be decided. Will you conquer your Daemons… or command them?" Great question!

A different synopsis adds a little more meat to the bones. Players will find themselves "On the border between the worlds [where] two mighty kingdoms stand sentinel: the stern warriors of Kislev and the vast empire of Grand Cathay. The world stands on a precipice. The coming conflict will engulf all. Will you conquer your daemons? Or command them?" You can find out sometime later this year when Total War: Warhammer III debuts; we'll have a more specific date for you once it becomes available. In the meantime, be sure to check out the official announcement FAQ for much more.

You can also pre-order directly through the Creative Assembly developers' link, which sends more of your money to the team, or pre-purchase via Steam or Epic Games Store should you choose to do so; more details on pre-order bonuses are TBD. You can also go through SEGA's approved list of retailers for more options.

"Far beyond the world and its petty wars there exists a dimension of pure, malevolent magic: The Realm of Chaos." Check out the announcement trailer here:

In Total War: WARHAMMER III each choice you make will shape the reality-shattering conflict to come; from the mysterious Lands of the East to the daemon-infested Realms of Chaos. Will you conquer your daemons? Or command them? Coming 2021.

Image via SEGA

Image via SEGA

Share Share Tweet Email

'Borderlands' Studio Gearbox Software to Merge With Embracer Group in Nearly $1.4 Billion Valuation Granted, that's over 6 years, but still!