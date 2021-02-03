Just a few short years ago, the much-loved and acclaimed Total War: Warhammer II brought hours upon hours of fantasy-focused strategizing to PC players all around the world. So while it's bittersweet that the planned SEGA trilogy is drawing to a close with the release of Total War: Warhammer III, gamers don't have much longer to wait for that final chaotic battle. The iconic game company released a new announcement trailer to tease just that.
As the marketing puts it, "The cataclysmic conclusion to the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy is coming. Rally your forces and step into the Realm of Chaos, a dimension of mind-bending horror where the very fate of the world will be decided. Will you conquer your Daemons… or command them?" Great question!
A different synopsis adds a little more meat to the bones. Players will find themselves "On the border between the worlds [where] two mighty kingdoms stand sentinel: the stern warriors of Kislev and the vast empire of Grand Cathay. The world stands on a precipice. The coming conflict will engulf all. Will you conquer your daemons? Or command them?" You can find out sometime later this year when Total War: Warhammer III debuts; we'll have a more specific date for you once it becomes available. In the meantime, be sure to check out the official announcement FAQ for much more.
You can also pre-order directly through the Creative Assembly developers' link, which sends more of your money to the team, or pre-purchase via Steam or Epic Games Store should you choose to do so; more details on pre-order bonuses are TBD. You can also go through SEGA's approved list of retailers for more options.
"Far beyond the world and its petty wars there exists a dimension of pure, malevolent magic: The Realm of Chaos." Check out the announcement trailer here:
In Total War: WARHAMMER III each choice you make will shape the reality-shattering conflict to come; from the mysterious Lands of the East to the daemon-infested Realms of Chaos. Will you conquer your daemons? Or command them? Coming 2021.
