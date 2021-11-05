SEGA has announced the official release date for their highly-anticipated RTS game Total War: Warhammer III as well as confirmed that the title will be arriving on Game Pass on PC on Day One.

The announcements of both the release date and Day One Game Pass access were made in a blog post on the official SEGA website. "It’s fantastic to finally put a release date on our epic third installment,” said Rob Bartholomew, Creative Assembly's Chief Product Officer, in the post. “And, in partnering with Xbox Game Pass, we’re able to bring the ruinous powers of Chaos to as many players as possible. May all serve within their glorious embrace.” The post also confirmed that anyone who buys the game within the first week of release will receive the Ogre Kingdom Race Pack as an early adopter bonus. It is important to note for those who get the game through Game Pass that they will need to purchase the Ogre Kingdom Race Pack separately through the Microsoft Store to get their hands on the Early Adopter bonus.

The official description of the faction is down below:

This Race Pack unleashes the Ogre Kingdoms and their two Legendary Lords – Greasus Goldtooth & Skrag the Slaughterer – into the grand campaign, enabling players to lead an army of colossal warriors and primeval monsters in search of plunder, gold, and meat for their insatiable bellies.In battle, these brutes excel at bombarding the enemy with long-range firepower before cascading upon their broken ranks with a devastating charge from their monstrous cavalry. Within the campaign they wage bloody war from their nomadic camps deep within the Mountains of Mourn, ever keen to take on bountiful contracts and add illustrious big names to their titles.

Creative Assembly previously announced that they would be pushing the game back from 2021 to early 2022. Back in September Bartholomew said that "while it is tempting to rush to the finish line as it comes into view, we have made the decision to give it a little more time."

Image via Creative Assembly

RELATED: New ‘Total War: Warhammer III’ Trailer Gives First Look at Grand Cathay Faction

There was also an FAQ page on the Total War website that provided some extra details on the upcoming game. Some of these details include specifying that all of the content will release simultaneously across all online storefronts without exclusive content and information about how the game will support cross-play at launch.

Total War: Warhammer III will release on February 17, 2022, on PC via Steam, Microsoft Store, and the Epic Game Store as well as Game Pass on Day One. Watch the brand new trailer for the Ogre Kingdom Early Adopter Bonus down below:

KEEP READING: 'Elden Ring' Demo Debuts 15 Minutes of Gameplay

‘The Harder They Fall’ Review: Big-Time Actors Can’t Elevate a Bland Western Jeymes Samuel’s Netflix movie has style to spare, but fails to invest any depth into its characters or story.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email