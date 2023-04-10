Hollywood has never shied away from embracing Australian talent with actors and actresses such as Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie. The recent decade has seen a genuine embrace of Australian-developed projects, especially in television. The prison drama Wentworth and the Netflix reboot Heartbreak High have steadily filled international television. This year alone has included the newest additions of the Australian comedy series Class of '07 and Wellmania.

This month introduces another brilliant Australian show called Totally Completely Fine, which stars Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit). In a partnership between the Australian streaming service Stan and Sundance Now, the comedy-drama was created by Gretel Vella (A Sunburnt Christmas) and filmed in Sydney in August 2022. With Fremantle Australia as the show's production company, international distribution was acquired with the AMC network through its AMC+ and Sundance Now platforms.

When and Where can you Watch Totally Completely Fine?

The dark comedy is set to premiere on April 20 on the AMC+ and Sundance Now streaming platforms. The series will release the first two episodes together on the premiere date. The remaining four episodes will drop weekly on all three platforms every Thursday. The series will also be available to stream on Stan as an Australian production.

Watch the Trailer for Totally Completely Fine

The Australian streaming platform Stan first released the trailer on March 29. The trailer opens with the wild child antics of Vivian Cunningham (Thomasin McKenzie), a vaping and heavy-drinking party girl. After learning about her grandfather's death, she gains a surprising inheritance of his beach house. Upon moving in, Vivian realizes that she also acquired a new responsibility that previously belonged to her grandpa. The property is adjacent to a cliff's edge where several people would try to commit suicide. Vivian's new mission leads to some self-reflection on her issues with life and family and how she can better herself. Vivian is thrown into the deep end of trying to talk down her first troubled individual, a bride, and somehow, her jaded approach of comfort works.

What is the Plot of Totally Completely Fine?

Given the show's title, the series explores the prevalent struggle with one's mental health and how often we hide our inner battles with superficial answers of feeling "totally [or] completely fine." Even worse, the common coping mechanisms or ways for troubled individuals to avoid their problems include drugs like alcohol or constant socializing through partying, as represented by the show's protagonist Vivian. Her character is already going through the motions of self-destructive tendencies until she's reunited with her family following her grandfather's death. Upon taking up her inheritance of his cliff-side beach house, Vivian receives a brutal wake-up call to reconsider her lifestyle and choices when confronted with people who are seeking their own ends at the cliff by the house.

With Vivian's life in a nosedive, tense relationships with her family, and unresolved grief regarding her grandfather, it's a fragile melting pot of concerns that would point to depression and anxiety. Yet, it speaks volumes that these individual dilemmas are almost universal and can connect us in ways that could remedy us. Vivian learning to talk down the troubled people who approach the cliff's edge depicts how anyone can have their own personal demons and that it's necessary to reach out and be kind.

The official series synopsis reads as follows:

Twenty-something Vivian's life is in free fall. She can’t pay her bills, she’s living in a decrepit share house, and she likes alcohol more than she likes herself. Last week she accidentally burnt down her brother’s food truck, and this week she’s inherited her grandfather’s house on the edge of a cliff face.Soon, Vivian realizes that the waterfront shack she’s inherited isn’t just a home – it’s a known suicide site, and her grandfather used to try and save every lost soul that passed through. Suddenly, Vivian is talking people away from the ledge, and strangely enough, they’re responding to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology. Maybe, just maybe, in saving these people, she'll slowly start to save herself?

Episode Schedule of Totally Completely Fine

As mentioned, the series will have six episodes that will release during April and May weekly after its double episode premiere on April 20. Read further below for the episode titles and synopses.

Episode 1: "Welcome to the Crevice" - April 20, 2023

When the granddad who raised her dies in his sleep, the self-destructive Vivian inherits his cliffside property and the unexpected responsibility that comes with it.

Episode 2: "The Best Offence is the Fence" - April 20, 2023

After agreeing to take on her grandfather’s post, an anxious Vivian calls on Dane to school her in the art of suicide prevention while John is attempting to keep her new boyfriend, Alejandro out of his family life.

Episode 3: "Juan De Vacaciones" - April 27, 2023

After Walt’s ashes ceremony goes horribly wrong, Vivian convinces Hendrix to partake in a well-worn tradition from their teenage years and throw a party at the house. Meanwhile, Amy’s charming fiancé George shows up and is roped into the chaos.

Episode 4: "Not All Heroes Carry Vape" - May 4, 2023

As John and Vivian go head-to-head in a mediation over his food truck, Hendrix is pulling out all the stops to save his marriage.

Episode 5: "You're a Sexy Fucking Mess" - May 11, 2023

In the wake of a tragedy at the ledge, Vivian abandons her post and falls back into old habits. Meanwhile, John takes Hendrix on a brothers’ golfing trip to try and get to the bottom of his problems with Laura.

Episode 6: "Totally, Completely Fine" - May 18, 2023

After her self-destructive spiral, Vivian is determined to turn over a new leaf at her nieces’ birthday party, but things don’t go to plan. Meanwhile, Amy’s gone MIA, but will anyone step in to stop her, before she makes a huge mistake?

Who is in the Cast of Totally Completely Fine?

Thomasin McKenzie leads the series as Vivian Cunningham. The young actress from New Zealand broke out in recent films such as Jojo Rabbit, The Power of the Dog, and Last Night in Soho. McKenzie's most recent movie was the mystery drama Eileen where she starred opposite Anne Hathaway. Her next project will be the animated TV series Gossamer.

The rest of the cast comprises Australian actors, including Brandon McClelland (The Other Guy) and Rowan Witt (Spreadsheet), who play Vivian's brothers, Hendrix and John, respectively. John Noble (Fringe), Devon Terrell (Cursed), Contessa Treffone (The PM's Daughter), and James Sweeney (Total Control) also join the cast along with British-American actress Brigid Zengeni (Trying), and New Zealand actor Max Crean (Mystic).

Who are the Creators of Totally Completely Fine?

Gretel Vella is the series's creator, writer, and executive producer. The Australian writer has already built impressive writing credits for series such as The Great and the aforementioned apocalypse comedy Class of '07. She wrote four episodes in the season, while Keir Wilkins (Neighbours) and newcomer Emme Hoy each wrote the remaining two episodes. Lucy Gaffy (Irreverent) directed five episodes of the show, while Adrian Chiarella (Five Bedrooms) directed one episode. Nat Lindwall (Monarch Cove) of the Fremantle Australia production company joins Vella as an executive producer, and Alice Willison (The PM's Daughter) is a producer for the series.