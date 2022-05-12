Prime Video is starting production on Totally Killer. As Deadline reports, the horror-comedy is another partnership between the streamer and Blumhouse Television. The main cast includes Kiernan Shipka, Randall Park, Julie Bowen, and Olivia Holt. Aside from mixing up horror and comedy, the movie will also throw in some time travel into the mix: The story centers around a girl who goes back in time in order to team up with her teenage mom and eliminate a serial killer who killed several women in 1987.

The movie is directed by two-time Emmy nominee Nahnatchka Khan, and it will be the follow-up to her feature film directorial debut Always Be My Maybe. With the movie, Khan extends her long-time partnership with Park, who she directed in the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat (which she also created) and in her debut Netflix movie. Khan also directed the comedy special Ali Wong: Don Wong, as well as episodes from her series Young Rock. In an official statement, the director revealed she couldn’t be more excited about the project and praised the casting selection:

“The idea of a horror-comedy time travel movie is, I’m gonna be honest, something I never thought of in my life. So when I was approached by the amazing creatives at Blumhouse and Amazon about Totally Killer, it was just so unique and exciting I had to be involved. And then add this incredible cast on top of that? Everybody get readyyyyyyy.”

The screenplay for Totally Killer is penned by Jen D’Angelo, who recently got her nostalgic juices flowing as she wrote the sequel Hocus Pocus 2. D’Angelo has also written episodes of Workaholics, Young Rock, and Cougar Town. She bases the Totally Killer story on an original script by David Matalon (The Clearing) and Sasha Perl-Raver (Let’s Get Merried).

While Khan has certainly proved her talent for telling funny stories, the main cast is sure to help elevate the story. Shipka rose to prominence after playing Jon Hamm’s daughter in Emmy-winning series Mad Men, and then she led the horror Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; Bowen made us laugh for more than a decade on ABC’s hit series Modern Family, and was recently in the Netflix comedy film Mixtape; Holt started her career as a Disney star in Kickin’ It and was recently in the critically acclaimed Hulu series Cruel Summer. Last but not least, Park has been on a winning streak by starring in shows like WandaVision and Young Rock. He’s also in the cast of the upcoming Netflix comedy series Blockbuster.

Prime Video has yet to announce a release date for Totally Killer.

