The Big Picture The upcoming feature Totally Killer, starring Kiernan Shipka, promises a mix of horror and camp.

The film follows Jamie, a teenager who inadvertently time travels back to 1987 and must stop a notorious slasher before being trapped in that decade forever.

The debut images showcase the film's comedic edge, 80s aesthetics, and buckets of blood, along with a talented ensemble cast including Julie Bowen and Randall Park.

Between the on-screen adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s and the first installment of David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist trilogy, Blumhouse has its hands filled with big-name tickets arriving this Halloween season. Adding yet another title to the lineup, the studio is producing Prime Video’s upcoming feature Totally Killer. Starring The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka, a set of first-look images sets the stage for the mayhem that will unfold on October 6.

In Totally Killer, Shipka stars as seventeen-year-old Jamie, who, despite her mother’s (Julie Bowen) urging, goes out on Halloween night. As the urban legend goes, it’s been 35 years since the slayer dubbed the “Sweet Sixteen Killer” stalked the streets and murdered three teens on All Hallows’ Eve, so her mother is rightfully worried that he’ll return for his fourth victim. Ready to live her best life and a taste of autonomy, Jamie hits the town but soon runs into the notorious slasher who’s out for blood. As Jamie races to escape the killer’s grasp, she inadvertently time travels back to 1987, picking up where the original killings started. With the help of a teenage version of her mom (Olivia Holt), Jamie sets out to stop the killer dead in their tracks before she stays trapped in the over-the-top and wild decade forever.

The debut lineup of images showcases the film’s comedic edge along with the copious buckets of blood that can only be expected from a slasher flick. Featuring ‘80s hairdos and outfits, baseball bats, a gaggle of masked people, and Randall Park as a stumped police officer, Nahnatchka Khan’s (Always Be My Maybe) latest feature looks to be the perfect mix of horror and camp.

Image via Blumhouse Productions

Who Else is in Totally Killer?

Along with Shipka, Bowen, Park, and Holt, the film also stars Charlie Gillespie (Julie and the Phantoms), Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson (Scare), Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), Liana Liberato (Scream VI), Stephi Chin-Salvo (Supergirl), Kelcey Mawema (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Anna Diaz (Riverdale), Jonathan Potts (Ginny & Georgia), Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar (Cruel Summer), Ella Choi (Dare Me) and Nathaniel Appiah (American Gods).

Sharing the photos to his Twitter account, producer Jason Blum, gave fans a riddle spelled out in the caption. Written like a ransom note, the post stands out with uppercase letters mixed with lowercase to get a startling message across. See if you can solve the word puzzle here and check out the images throughout the article.