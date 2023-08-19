Get ready for a total blast with Totally Killer, the latest flick directed by Nahnatchka Khan, premiering just in time for the Halloween spirit. Starring Kiernan Shipka and Julie Bowen, the upcoming movie follows Jamie (Shipka), whose mom, Pam (Bowen), is coming to terms with some seriously freaky stuff – the comeback of the Sweet Sixteen Killer, the creepy masked dude who went on a teenage girl slaying spree back in the '80s.

As things get intense, they're returning to 1987! They're teaming up with a teenage version of Pam (Olivia Holt) to put an end to the killer's reign of terror. Produced by Blumhouse, the minds behind modern horror staples like Insidious and The Purge, brace yourself for a wild blend of past and present as Totally Killer takes you on a time-tripping, spine-tingling ride to uncover secrets and face down some seriously bloody baddies.

Here’s everything we know so far about Totally Killer.

When Is 'Totally Killer' Coming Out?

Mark your calendars because Totally Killer is set to make its premiere on Prime Video starting October 6, 2023. It's a date you won't want to miss!

Is There A Trailer for 'Totally Killer'?

Right now, we're all on the edge of our seats, waiting for the trailer of Totally Killer to drop. Audiences may see it sometime in late August or September, just in time to set the Halloween vibes for October.

Who Stars in 'Totally Killer'?

Kiernan Shipka is a rising star in the entertainment world. With her breakthrough role as Sally Draper in the critically acclaimed series Mad Men, Shipka showcased her acting prowess at a young age. More recently, she charmed audiences as the lead in Netflix's dark and spellbinding adaptation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She's also starred in White House Plumbers.

Olivia Holt first caught the spotlight as Kim in Disney XD's Kickin' It, showcasing her talent for both comedy and drama. She dazzled audiences as Dagger in the Marvel television series Cloak & Dagger, where she displayed her range in a complex and dynamic role.

Julie Bowen gained widespread recognition as Claire Dunphy in the beloved TV series Modern Family, effortlessly blending comedy and heart in her portrayal. Randall Park made his mark as Louis Huang in the popular sitcom Fresh Off the Boat and the Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe. Park recently made his directorial debut with Shortcomings.

In addition to its stellar cast, Totally Killers features a lineup that includes Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy L. Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasngar, Nathaniel Appiah, and Jonathan Potts.

What Is 'Totally Killer' About?

Below is the official synopsis for Totally Killer:

“35 years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer“ returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. 17-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom’s (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face to face with the masked maniac and on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all before she’s stuck in the past forever."

The latest images from Totally Killer offer audiences a sneak peek into the movie's electrifying style, seamlessly blending with the blood and gore you'd expect from a slasher flick. Brace yourself for a nostalgic trip with those rad '80s hairstyles and outfits (who doesn't love a stylish blowout?). And let's not forget. Nothing channels the old-school vibe quite like a group of people donning eerie masks and a heart-pounding scene of someone wielding a baseball bat while hiding in the toilet. Totally Killer truly evokes memories of those cherished horror classics from the past that audiences simply can't get enough of.

Who Is Making 'Totally Killer'?

Totally Killer is directed by Nahnatchka Khan. Starting out with her writing roots embedded in shows like Malcolm in the Middle and American Dad!, Khan isn't a stranger to the entertainment scene. She's the creator and the executive producer behind the ABC comedy series Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23. Khan previously teamed up with Park on the NBC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat and her very Netflix debut film, Always Be My Maybe, making Totally Killer another addition to their collaboration list.

Khan shares her excitement about the project with Deadline:

“The idea of a horror-comedy time-travel movie is, I’m gonna be honest, something I never thought of in my life,” Khan said. “So when I was approached by the amazing creatives at Blumhouse and Amazon about Totally Killer, it was just so unique and exciting I had to be involved. And then add this incredible cast on top of that? Everybody get readyyyyyyy.”

At the production helm of Totally Killer is Jason Blum, who brings his expertise through his Blumhouse Television platform. Adam Hendriks and Greg Gilreath from Divide/Conquer are joining him on the production team. Blumhouse, a seasoned player in the realm of horror, boasts recent triumphs like M3GAN, currently available for streaming on Prime Video. Blum also serves as producer for the film adaptation of the fan-favorite video game Five Nights at Freddy’s, premiering this October. In the spirit of the film’s release, Blumhouse tweeted an announcement with a cryptic riddle.

Also to Deadline, President of Blumhouse Television Chris McCumber comments on how director Khan is the perfect choice to direct the movie:

“We thought this genre mash-up of slasher/comedy with a twist of time travel was just so fun, and Nahnatchka Khan is perfect to direct.”

The screenplay for Totally Killer comes courtesy of Jen D’Angelo, who penned the original script by David Matalon and Sasha Perl-Raver. Notably, D’Angelo wears multiple hats in the industry, as she's also the writer behind the upcoming sister comedy Quiz Lady, featuring the dynamic duo Sandra Oh and Awkwafina. Conversely, Matalon boasts a dual role as director and writer for The Clearing, while Perl-Raver showcased her writing abilities in the TV movie Let’s Get Married.