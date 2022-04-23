Despite targeting an audience of young girls, Totally Spies! was able to attract a very diverse and dedicated audience during its original run in the early 2000s. The show focuses on Sam, Clover, and Alex, three teen girls from Beverly Hills, California who work as spies for the World Organization of Human Protection (WOOHP). The trio get into a ton of wild adventures over the show’s six seasons, but many fans were left wanting even more. If you fall into that category, then it’s time to get excited! Earlier this year, a new season of Totally Spies! was announced after nearly a decade. So, to get ready for Season 7, check out this list of some of the show’s best episodes so far!

The New Jerry (Season 1, Episode 2)

It’s only Episode 2 and the girls are already fed up with their boss, Jerry. He keeps butting into their personal lives and treating them like children. The spies plan to take this issue up with Jerry, only to find he has been replaced by the young and charming Mac Smith. Their new boss showers them in luxury gifts and exciting vacations, but the pampering always leads to life-threatening situations. The girls start to believe that Tim Scam, an old WOOHP employee, is trying to eliminate both Mac and them. But things aren’t quite what they seem. Sam, Clover, and Alex must uncover the truth about the mysterious Tim Scam and find out what really happened to Jerry.

Spy Gladiators (Season 1, Episode 10)

The Spies are sent on a mission to save an Olympic athlete that disappeared after his appearance on the Survivor-like TV show, FIGHT. But after signing up as competitors, the girls quickly find out the show is more than just choreographed combat. They’re battling against trained gladiators in a real survival situation. To save the day, the spies must win the competition, find the missing athlete, and investigate the strange things they're finding on the battleground.

Queen for a Day (Season 1, Episode 12)

Clover is running for homecoming queen, but it looks like her rival Mandy has the election in the bag. But lucky for Clover, she still gets to act like a queen while on a mission to Africa. The queen of a fictional country called Lyrobia was recently the victim of an attempted kidnapping. The spies are sent to solve the case and protect the queen before she can sign an important peace treaty. To protect the Queen, Clover acts in her place and quickly finds out that the royal life isn't everything she expected. When the disguised Clover is kidnapped, Sam, Alex, and the Queen have to cross the desert to rescue her and bring the villains to justice.

Spies Vs. Spies (Season 1, Episode 17)

After being missing for years, a trio of old WOOHP spies have suddenly reappeared, and they're aiming to get back to work. Unfortunately, the old spies are so good at their jobs that the girls get replaced. Dejected and out of their jobs, Sam, Clover, and Alex set out to investigate the shady behavior and strange reappearance of the old spies. This episode provides one of the most ridiculous villain schemes in the show and watching the two sets of spies interact is consistently entertaining.

Malled (Season 1, Episode 23)

In “Malled,” a heinous villain is attacking luxury malls and kidnapping shoppers around the globe. To find out more about the perpetrator, Sam, Clover, and Alex go undercover as fashion reporters at a new mall opening in Egypt. The mall is quickly attacked, and while Clover and Alex make it out, Sam is taken hostage along with the other shoppers. So, it’s up to Clover and Alex to undertake a globe-trotting adventure and bring down the criminal threatening their favorite pastime. Clover and Alex are usually seen as less competent than Sam, so it’s nice to have episodes that prove they can be just as effective on their own. It’s also great to see the contrast between the shopping addicted spies and the anti-consumer villain.

Mommies Dearest (Season 2, Episode 10)

It’s Mother’s Day and the girls can’t decide what to give their moms. Eventually, they stumble upon a flyer advertising an island spa getaway, and the three decide to take their moms there as a gift. While on the island, the spies’ mothers start acting strange and attacking their daughters. Turns out, their past nemesis, Tim Scam, has escaped from prison and is using the girls’ mothers to enact his revenge. This episode has a fun plot, and getting to watch Sam, Clover, and Alex interact with their mothers is very entertaining.

Ski Trip (Season 2, Episode 20)

On a weekend ski trip, the girls are forced to share a room with their annoying classmate, Mandy. During the vacation, things keep going wrong for the spies, and they suspect Mandy of foul play. But they soon find out that the mishaps were actually caused by the evil Dr. Gelee. The spies faced off against Gelee in the past, and now he’s back for revenge. Gelee kidnaps Mandy, after mistaking her for Clover, and the spies have to get her back. This is one of the few episodes where the girls and Mandy get along, and even if it’s just for a brief time, it’s great to see. It’s also worth noting that Mandy may have (unintentionally) killed Gelee, as he never definitively appears in the show again.

Halloween (Season 3, Episode 21)

It’s Halloween night and the spies are forced to babysit Chucky, the son of Clover’s mom’s friend. While the girls are on babysitting duty, Mandy decides to play a prank on them, but releases a ghoul from another dimension in the process. Suddenly, everyone in the neighborhood turns into zombies except the spies, Chucky, and Mandy. The group has to battle their way through the undead hoard, defeat the ghoul, and change everyone back into humans. The ghostly aesthetic of this episode is great, and the villain is a unique break from the show’s typical antagonists.

Alex Gets Schooled (Season 4, Episode 5)

After Alex gets all Fs on her report card, her parents enroll her in Dorsal Academy, an English boarding school. Alex has a tough time adjusting to the new school, but things quickly get worse for her. The head of the school is secretly running experiments that turn people into half-dolphins, and Alex becomes his newest victim. After receiving a distress call from Alex, Sam and Clover rush to England to investigate. By the end of the episode, it’s discovered that Alex actually got Mandy’s report card by accident, so she’s allowed to return to Beverly Hills.

This is a legitimately unnerving episode, which is probably why it’s remembered so well. The episode also provides some great Jerry moments that shouldn’t be missed.

Like, So Totally Not Spies (Season 4, Episodes 18-19)

In this two-part episode, the spies accidentally buy memory erasing bracelets from the evil Helga Von Guggen. Helga is working with Terrence Lewis (Jerry’s evil brother) and Boogie Gus, to bring down the girls, Jerry, and all of WOOHP. After the villains kidnap Jerry, he calls the girls to come save him, but with their memories of being WOOHP agents wiped, they dismiss him and the notion of being spies. Although once they’re attacked by the villains, the girls deicide to investigate Jerry’s claim. Despite lacking their spy memories, they set out to rescue Jerry and discover the truth. While on the mission, the bracelets break, and their memories come back. In the end, the spies save Jerry, defeat the villains, and walk away with a deeper appreciation for their job. This episode has laughs, a good story, and solid action. Plus, we get to see Jerry kick some butt.

