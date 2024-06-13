The Big Picture Hit French animated series Totally Spies! set to return for eighth season, creating buzz and breaking records in France.

In an official announcement made by Warner Bros. Discovery EMEA and French kids network Gulli at the Annecy Film Festival, the hit French animated series, Totally Spies!, is set to return for an eighth season. Debuting in 2002, the show was an instant hit and lasted for another five seasons before being dropped. After years of the fandom crying out for more, a seventh season was finally made, and has recently begun airing on the French network Gulli as of May 12, 2024. However, for fans in the US and around the world, the wait is still on for the seventh season to arrive, with episodes expected to arrive globally later this year on Warner Bros. Discovery’s channels and platforms.

The response to Season 7 in France has been nothing short of glowing, with the long wait for the anime-inspired series to return creating enormous buzz. Speaking of the return, as cited on The Hollywood Reporter, Philippe Bony, President of Gulli, remarked that the season is already breaking records. Bony said that Totally Spies! Season 7, "has already set audience records, making us the national leader among children [in France]. The Spies are creating a buzz not only among our audience, but also in the press, on our digital platforms and social networks. It’s a success story we’re proud to be part of, and one we’ll continue to support with enthusiasm."

'Totally Spies!' Is Beloved the World Over

During its original six-season run between 2001 and 2012, Totally Spies! quickly became the favorite of children across the globe, thanks in no small part to its influences from different animation cultures. By taking visual inspiration from Japanese anime and using modern Western storytelling techniques, the show was able to seamlessly find its place in homes across the world, with the show airing in the US on ABC Family, the Cartoon Network, and Universal Kids. The show was so successful, that a full-length feature outing was made in 2009, although it sadly underperformed at the Box Office and likely influenced the decision to first put the series to rest.

So, with expectations high, the chance to reimagine the series was both a daunting and exciting challenge for producers. This includes producer Benoît Di Sabatino, also the CEO of Banijay Kids & Family, who mentioned the sheer responsibility felt by everyone involved as cited on The Hollywood Reporter. Sabatino said, "We felt immense responsibility bringing back such a beloved series and are delighted the new season is a huge hit with audiences. The success of series 7 and subsequent series 8 pickup furthers our reputation as the go-to producers for premium kids and family entertainment, and is a significant nod to the incredibly talented and hard-working teams within our group."

Totally Spies! has been officially renewed for an eighth season, with the seventh set to air in the US later in 2024. To catch up with the original episodes of the show, streaming is available via Prime Video.

