There have been so many iconic shows that have defined Cartoon Network over the last three decades, like Dexter's Lab, The Powerpuff Girls, Chowder, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Adventure Time – just to name a few. However, in terms of action series, there is no name as beloved on the network as Totally Spies. The French show originally ran for six seasons, from 2001 to 2015, but hasn't had a new season in over a decade. That changes soon, as Totally Spies Season 7 has found a new home stateside for 2025.

Totally Spies Season 7a will begin streaming on Max on Sunday, January 5. The latest season consisted of 26 episodes, so Season 7a will presumably contain the first 13. The original six seasons are sadly not on a streaming service in full. This also includes Totally Spies’ 2009 feature-length film. However, that was only ever released in France.

What Is ‘Totally Spies’ About?

Image via Cartoon Network

Totally Spies follows three high school friends (Sam, Clover, and Alex) who become spies for the World Organization of Human Protection run by the lovable Alfred Pennyworth-lookalike Jerry. Each episode sees this trio take on a new threat in style, but keeping their spy life a secret is the toughest challenge of all. While there have been more than a few spy shows riffing on the genre, like Disney’s Kim Possible, Totally Spies has lasted almost three decades because of its great colorful cast of characters, storylines and designs that pushed the envelope of what could be done with family-friendly animation, and its rocking theme song.

Totally Spies rarely takes itself seriously, wearing its influences on its sleeve, including James Bond, Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man, and anime. At times, it feels like the spy equivalent of Teen Titans, whose action-heavy episodes were always layered with expressive comedy. With a slightly updated art style, it's going to be exciting to see what the new adventures of Sam, Clover, and Alex will bring. Especially considering the gap between seasons and that it won't primarily be on Cartoon Network in the United States anymore. Whether that heightens the more edgier bits of the show’s tone remains to be seen.

The ‘Totally Spies’ Are Ready for Action

Before you start your Totally Spies binge in the lead up to the new season on Max, some Season 2 episodes are currently streaming on Prime Video. Season 7’s trailer can be viewed above. Hopefully, after the second half of the season debuts in the future, fans won't have to wait another 10 years to get a potential Season 8.

Your changes have been saved Totally Spies! Release Date November 3, 2001 Cast Jennifer Hale , Andrea Baker , Katie Griffin Main Genre Animation Seasons 6 Streaming Service(s) Plex

