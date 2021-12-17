Whether you have watched the Wizard of OZ a million times, or have yet to even see it, you are probably familiar with Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog Toto, who are transported from their home in Kansas to the magical land of Oz. In this 1939 American classic, they have to travel the yellow brick road to meet a wizard. And along the way meet Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) that needs a brain, a Tin Man (Jack Haley) missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) who wants courage.

Now this classic story will be told from Toto’s point of view in the animated feature Toto which will be released on February 2, 2024. It is not only based on the classic film, but it is also based on the book Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz by Michael Morpurgo and illustrator Emma Chichester Clark.

Alex Timbers, the veteran Broadway director, who co-created and executive produced Mozart in the Jungle will direct. The screenplay was written by John August, who is known for Aladdin, Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and The Nines. Jared Stern is set to executive produce, alongside Derek Frey who will produce.

In addition to the release date for Toto, we have also learned that DC’s Blue Beetle, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, is now set to premiere in theaters on August 18, 2023, and The Last Train to New York, which is based on the Korean zombie movie Train to Busan, is set premiere on April 21, 2023. The Last Train to New York is directed by Timo Tjahjanto, written by Gary Dauberman, and James Wan will serve as a producer.

The voice cast has not yet been announced for Toto, but we can anticipate that announcement sometime in the new year, ahead of its February premiere date.

