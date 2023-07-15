The Wizard of Oz is one of cinema's most recognizable films ever produced. The iconic movie was released in 1939, often dubbed "Hollywood's Golden Year" for the number of films released during this time that became legendary and timeless classics. That year saw the release of films like Stagecoach, which was actor John Wayne's breakout role, and Gone With The Wind, one of the highest rated romances and (with inflation adjusted) the highest grossing film of all time. But even amidst big names like these, The Wizard of Oz stands out for its notable use of Technicolor, memorable characters, and decades-enduring music.

As is the case with many major films in the early days of Hollywood, the production of The Wizard of Oz is filled with mystery, myths, and controversy — some of which has been rightfully debunked. However, one problematic factor in the creation of the movie has been confirmed. Though it's less salacious than other rumors, it's still a testament to the inequity in film production, something that is still highly relevant today. The issue in question for Oz has to do with insane wage inequality which saw the dog that played Toto being paid significantly more than the countless actors that played the Munchkins. That's right, this movie dog was paid more than dozens of human performers on set.

Who Played Toto in 'The Wizard of Oz'?

The brindle Cairn Terrier that played The Wizard of Oz's iconic canine was named Terry, who worked on the film alongside her owner and trainer Carl Spitz. Being fair to Terry here, since she wasn't exactly capable of receiving her own wages, 100% of the money did go to Spitz. According to archival information from the Los Angeles Times, Spitz and Terry were paid $125 per week during the making of the film. Adjusted for inflation, that would be equivalent to roughly $2,700 dollars in 2023. But how do Terry's earnings compare to the other performers on set? Ultimately debunking a common misconception, Toto was not paid more than Dorothy, played by Judy Garland. Garland was paid $500 per week on set, which would be the equivalent of almost $11,000 in 2023 — definitely more than Terry. However, just because Terry didn't earn more than Garland doesn't mean she didn't earn more than some of the other actors. In fact, she made more than each one of the many actors who played the Munchkins in the film.

How Much Were the Munchkin Actors Paid on 'The Wizard of Oz'?

The Munchkins and the actors who played them are an interesting part of film history. Despite how integral they were to one of the most important movies of all time, the actors who played the Munchkins have been lost to time. In fact, none of them even got their names in the credits of the film. The Munchkins were played by little people, also referred to as people with dwarfism, who often had to double up on roles in order to make the village come to life. Author Stephen Cox wrote his book The Munchkins of Oz to help bring to light the names and histories of these actors. These include names like Frank Cucksey (the villager who gave Dorothy flowers), Jerry Maren (the green member of The Lollipop Guild), and Margaret Pellegrini (who counted herself into the choreography every time).

Through Cox's interviews and research, he found that most of the little people actors were paid roughly $50 a week for their work on the film. For some of the actors, who had speaking roles, they were paid up to $75 a week. Then there were the exceptions to the rule: some of these actors were directly under contract with MGM and were hired directly by the studio, so they were paid around $100 per week. Calculating the spending power of those amounts in 2023 provides a range from roughly $1,000 for the lowest paid actor to around $2,200 for the contract workers.

In the years since The Wizard of Oz, there have been strong advancements to advocate for better treatment of little people across the country. The Little People of America is a non-profit organization that "provides support and information to people of short stature and their families." One of the leading founders of this organization was Billy Barty, an actor with dwarfism who helped bring attention to the misinformation and mistreatment of people like him.

There Were Other Wage Gaps on Set of 'The Wizard of Oz'

There were, unfortunately, other wage gaps on set. As the archival information from the Los Angeles Times reveals, Judy Garland was paid $500 a week, which seems sizable in comparison to the munchkin actors and Toto. However, it's disproportionately low for the lead actor of the film. Ray Bolger, who played the Scarecrow, and Jack Haley, who played the Tin Man, were each paid $3,000 a week (almost $65,000 in 2023). The Cowardly Lion's actor, Bert Lahr, was only paid $2,500 per week which seems like a large drop-off from the other male actors, yet is still five times what Garland was paid!

The Wizard of Oz has become a timeless staple of cinema. Its iconic ruby red slippers are some of the most recognizable movie props ever made. There are even plans for a Wizard of Oz section in Australia's Warner Bros. Movie World in 2024. The movie has also provided endlessly quotable lines that are almost universally understood references. Every time someone clicks their shoes and wishes to go home, or any time someone says they're "not in Kansas anymore" (even if they were never there in the first place), it's a testament to the longevity and impact of this film. However, as with many films that were produced in the early 20th century, let's not forget to fight the good fight for equal wages and fair treatment for all workers as they produce fantastic works of entertainment for audiences everywhere.