The Big Picture Collider is teaming up with Focus Features to offer Los Angeles a chance to see Baltasar Kormákur's Touch before it's official theatrical release.

Touch follows widower Kristófer on a journey to find lost love in this emotional film featuring a talented cast.

Join us in Los Angeles on July 8 at AMC Burbank 16 for the Touch screening - RSVP for a chance to win tickets!

For our next screening, Collider is teaming up with Focus Features to present audiences with an opportunity to experience the love of a lifetime before it officially releases in theaters. From Baltasar Kormákur, the filmmaker behind heart-pounding features like the star-studded Everest and Idris Elba’s Beast, comes a touching epic of human connection in Touch, based on the best-selling novel from Icelandic author Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson.

If you’re still reeling from Celine Song's Oscar-nominated Past Lives, you won’t want to miss out on this chance to catch Touch on the big screen. The movie follows Kristófer (Egill Ólafsson), a widower in search of a love he lost long ago, who sets out to rediscover something he thought was lost to the past. This journey will take him across the world and through his memories to find the girl who disappeared from his life long ago. The film also stars Kōki, Pálmi Kormákur, Masahiro Motoki, and Yoko Narahashi.

And if you need another reason to see it, Touch is currently at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes!

‘Touch’ Screening Details

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, we invite you to come join us for this advanced screening of Touch. The event will take place on Monday, July 8 at AMC Burbank 16. The show will begin at 7pm. There will be no Q&A to follow.

How to Get ‘Touch’ Tickets

Close

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to July 8, so keep an eye out.

Touch opens only in theaters beginning July 12. Be sure to check back with us for future screenings!