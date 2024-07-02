The Big Picture Physical contact is crucial for mental well-being, showcased in Baltasar Kormákur's Touch.

There are obvious necessities that we as humans rely on for survival - food, shelter, and water are the front-runners, but did you know that physical contact is another? Whether it’s a gentle shoulder brush or a full-on bear hug, or even a haircut from a total stranger at the salon, being connected in a physical sense is extremely important for our mental well-being. A brief moment of connection between two characters in Baltasar Kormákur’s Touch stands in the spotlight today as Focus Features released a short but heartfelt and sweet teaser for the upcoming movie.

Kôki’s (Ox-Head Village) Miko carries a tray with a glass on it while silently entering a kitchen in Touch’s latest promotional spot. No words are spoken throughout the 30-second snippet, but both Kôki and her co-star, Palmi Kormákur (The Deep) make their faces and body language do all the talking as Kormákur’s Kristófer prepares a meal for his beloved. The eye contact between the movie’s two leads spells out the undeniable love one shares for the other, with Miko gently brushing a strand of hair away from Kristófer’s face. Just like that, the moment passes and Miko turns around to be on her way out of the kitchen.

This is just one of the many moments of deep connection and care that will play out when Kormákur’s latest project arrives on screens on July 12. The movie’s plot is one of loss, longing, and hopeful reunions as a widower named Kristófer (Egill Ólafsson) moves mountains to find and reconnect with his very first love. It’s been 50 years and a full life since the couple was last together and Kristófer is determined to chase down what could have been. With the help of flashback storytelling, audiences will go along with the love-stricken man through the last few decades of his life.

What Else Has Baltasar Kormákur Directed?

Touch may be Kormákur’s most touching project yet, as the filmmaker has previously had a penchant for more action-packed productions. Many audiences in the United States will recognize a number of the Icelandic director’s star-studded titles, including the Idris Elba-led Lion, the biographical survival flick Everest, which featured leading performances from Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Brolin, and Jason Clarke, and the buddy cop action feature, 2 Guns, starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.

You can check out the latest teaser for Touch above and see it in cinemas on July 12. If you can’t wait that long, enter to win free tickets to Collider’s early screening of the movie on July 8.