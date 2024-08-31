The Big Picture The greater appreciation of international films has been growing, considering the successes of Parasite and The Boy and the Heron.

Touki Bouki was restored with the help of Martin Scorsese, who brought it to light after years of relative obscurity.

The World Cinema Project, founded by Scorsese, focuses on restoring international films for wider availability.

One of the most exciting changes the film industry has gone through within the past decade is a broader appreciation for international language films beyond their target demographics. If the success of recent hits like Parasite and The Boy and the Heron are an indication of anything, it's that subtitles or voice dubs are not a barrier for those who just want to see a great story. As exciting as it is to welcome a new generation of international artists, it's worth noting that some of the great works of the past may have been ignored at the time of their initial release. For one, Touki Bouki, one of the first major independent films from Africa, was only recently made available thanks to a restorative movement by Martin Scorsese.

The story of Tokui Bouki and its director, Djibril Diop Mambéty is an extraordinary one; despite possessing no formal training, Mambety’s groundbreaking short films caught the attention of several influential programmers at film festivals in Tunisia. Touki Bouki was both his first feature-length production and a project that he nearly risked his life for. Due to the film’s explicitly anti-Imperialist themes, Mambety was briefly arrested for participating in riots in Rome and thrown in prison before fellow filmmakers like Sophia Loren and Bernardo Bertolucci were able to bail him out. As stressful as its production may have been, Touki Bouki is an incredible realization of a unique directorial vision that inspired generations of African filmmakers in the decades since its release.

What Is 'Touki Bouki' About?

Set in the aftermath of Senegal’s establishment as a unitary presidential republic in 1960, Touki Bouki is a road trip love story about trying to find a new home in France. The young cowherd Mory (Magaye Niang) dreams of improving the circumstances for both himself and his lover Anta (Mareme Niang), whom he meets after a romantic life in Dakar. While a trip to Paris is one that they know seems unfeasible, the duo decides that they can justify the trip if they can steal from a group of wealthy clients as they make their way to the port. While Mory and Anta are certainly sincere in their feelings about one another, they are by no means master criminals. Their activities soon catch the attention of local authorities, leading to a chase across the desert.

Touki Bouki is deeply informed by the films of the French New Wave, a movement that began in the 1960s thanks to the work of Jean-Luc Godard and his classic crime films Breathless and Weekend, among others. Godard’s films were noteworthy because they emphasized a series of realistic conversations and were relatively ambulatory in their pacing; the plot was ultimately secondary, as each film served as an exercise in style. Considering that Touki Bouki is a film about trying to reach an idealized version of France, this inspiration makes sense. Ultimately, both Mory and Anta are trying to replicate a dream that they know they will never fully be able to attain. There’s also a strong bit of anti-capitalist complementary laced into the wild adventurer storyline; Mory and Antas’ mission to escape ends up disrupting the economic infrastructure of many aristocrats, many of whom are completely ignorant to the suffering of disenfranchised people.

Why Is ‘Touki Bouki’ Being Appreciated Now?

Touki Bouki was produced on a miniscule budget of $30,000, with some funding coming directly from the Senegalese government. After screenings at the 1973 Cannes Film Festival and the 8th Moscow International Film Festival, it was evident that Touki Bouki had the signs of a great filmmaker. Despite the influence of the French New Wave, Touki Bouki incorporated African music and culture in a compelling way. The use of jump cuts and spatial shifts was compared to the rhythm and flow of classical African tribal oral traditions. Despite the initial acclaim, Touki Bouki remained in relative obscurity until Scorsese decided to restore the film in 2008 for his World Cinema Project. Citing the film as “a revelation,” Scorsese felt that it was his responsibility to implore younger viewers to seek out Touki Bouki.

Touki Bouki grew in estimation thanks to its inclusion in the 2012 Sight and Sound poll of the greatest films ever made, then the film jumped a few spots up the list in the 2023 Sight and Sound poll, in which it ranked at the #93 spot. The poll, conducted once every decade, gathers a multitude of critics to submit personal “top ten” lists that are pooled together to create a comprehensive canon. While past lists had been topped by the “usual favorites,” including 2001: A Space Odyssey, Citizen Kane, Vertigo, Tokyo Story, and Bicycle Thieves, the 2023 list notably included several new entries, including many from international nations that deserved more attention.

What Is Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project?

Founded in 2007, the World Cinema Project is an initiative to restore international films and make them more widely available. While The Criterion Channel and other streaming ventures have certainly helped improve their recommendations to highlight a more diverse pool of films, the World Cinema Project has the resources to do a more exhaustive search for underdeveloped projects.

The World Cinema Project has helped directors reconnect with their roots by celebrating some of the greatest films of all time. In addition to Scorsese, the non-profit organization is supported by a “filmmaker’s council” that includes Alejandro González Iñárritu, Wim Wenders, Walter Salles, Guillermo del Toro, and Stephen Frears, among others. But if it weren't for The World Cinema Project, gems like Touki Bouki, which were never given widespread distribution beyond their initial festival debut, likely would've get the reception that they deserve.

Touki Bouki is streaming on Max in the United States.

Touki Bouki Mory, a cowherd, and Anta, a university student, try to make money in order to go to Paris and leave their boring past behind. Run Time 95 minutes Director Djibril Diop Mambéty Release Date 1973-00-00 Actors Magaye Niang, Mareme Niang

