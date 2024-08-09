The Big Picture Towanda Braxton reveals her alopecia diagnosis on The Braxtons.

The new series showcases the family's journey after Traci Braxton's passing

The show offers raw flashbacks and moments of solidarity for the Braxton family.

Braxton Family Values and The Braxtons star Towanda Braxton has opened up about her health. In the season premiere of the new We TV reality series, The Braxtons, Towanda divulged as to why some fan speculation had been getting to her as they questioned her appearance. She reveals that part of why she sported a beautiful bald look is due to her diagnosis with alopecia.

The Braxtons marks the return of the titular family to television. After four years away, Toni, Tamar, Trina, Towanda, and Ms. E are back as they celebrate Traci Braxton following her battle with cancer. The new series offers a new chapter to their lives and how they've come to grieve and mourn the loss of Traci. Through raw flashbacks and moments of solidarity, The Braxtons is a new chapter for the family.

Towanda Shares She Has Alopecia With the World

In a scene with her sister, Trina, Towana shares that many fans were concerned for her, sending her messages about her appearance and if she was sick. In confessional, Towanda shares, "I hadn't exactly told the world that I have alopecia. A lot of people assume a lot of different things. I took pride in how I looked and, I have to be honest, I didn't think about my body. It was what was going on on the inside. That was 'Oh my god, people are gonna know that I have alopecia. Oh my god, maybe people aren't going to like me anymore.'"

But Towanda owns it and proudly shares to Trina, "I am who I am. You accept me or you just don't accept me. It's a part of who I am. I have alopecia and that's just it." Following this moment, the series cut in a flashback where Traci would always rub Towanda's hair and had encouraged her to cut her hair. This reveal is just one of many that the series will be sharing with viewers.

The Braxtons (2024) The Braxtons is a new reality TV show set to premiere on August 9, 2024, on WE tv. It marks the return of Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and their mother Evelyn Braxton, three years after their previous series, Braxton Family Values, ended. The series will follow the family as they navigate new successes, heartbreaks, and ongoing family dynamics, especially dealing with the grief of losing their sister Traci in 2022. Release Date August 9, 2024 Cast Toni Braxton , Tamar Braxton , Towanda Braxton , Trina Braxton , Evelyn Braxton Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

The Braxtons airs new episodes on We TV at 9:30pm and available to stream on ALLBLK.

