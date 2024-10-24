Family drama often leads to individuals taking sides. Whether or not you're directly involved or simply watching from afar, every situation has an antagonist and protagonist, a hero and a villain. No one wants to be labeled a villain, especially in an ongoing family saga with everything aired on a reality series. For Braxton Family Values and The Braxtons star Towanda Braxton, she has been blessed with the honorific of villain.

Since breaking out on Braxton Family Values, the Braxton family has had their entire lives exposed for the world to see and judge. Whether it's how they're honoring Traci Braxton's legacy or the everlasting feud with her sister Tamar Braxton, Towanda has been engulfed in opinions hurled at her from every direction. The question remains whether Towanda is actually a villain or if she might be misunderstood.

Towanda Braxton Addresses the Accusations

In an interview with Carlos King of Reality with the King, Towanda Braxton spoke about how the internet has painted her as the villain of the family. King stated that people are sharing old clips of the Braxtons to promote the theory that Towanda is a villain. Labeling it as a conspiracy theory, King was eager to hear how she felt about the accusations. She said, "I don't think about the negative in any way. I just think about the positive things that I've done and have contributed in my family." While acknowledging that this was not the first time the question has been posed to her, she brought up moments that would refute that, including offering to be a surrogate for her sister Tamar, being away from her own children to be with Tamar when Vincent Herbert was on his deathbed, and being the only sister in Maryland when Traci Braxton was getting her hysterectomy. She said that she doesn't do it for the accolades, she does it for her family.

As Towanda keeps her composer in the discussion, you have to wonder if it is a tit-for-tat situation. Does doing good justify the moments that have garnered her a villainous reputation? King continued to build her up, acknowledging her as the sister that everyone relied on. She said to him, "If I'm the most reliable, if I'm the most responsible, if I'm the one that everybody vents to, then how can I be a villain?" Unfortunately, being that sister is not mutually exclusive from the moniker. Both can be parallel realities. For the fans tossing around the villain card, they point to the actions that she does when she's not in that position. It's about approach. It's about demeanor. It's about tact. Towanda is not a reality television show villain in the same respect as the infamous villains of the genre. She may have earned the villain's disposition through how she handles situations. Towanda has an air about her. Her aura, at times, could be perceived as having a "holier than thou" demeanor. But it's not reality. It's especially not her reality.

It's Time to Give Towanda Braxton the Credit She Deserves

There is no doubt that the Braxtons have been through it all. Through the beauty of reality television, they have shared their struggles with the world. A major part of why the Braxtons returned to television was to share that with the world through the lens of Traci's passing. Of course, some have felt that the new series exploited their monumental loss, calling out previous actions where there may not have been support for Traci. It was a different time. They were still a strong, loving family. Yet, the accusations are amplified for those believing the series is ill-intended. Is it fair to place the blame on her for how she handled the actions of Kevin Surrat Sr. in regard to Traci's funeral? No. But to bring it all to light with the cameras rolling is why the internet is chatting about Towanda's motives.

Of course, there is the Tamar of it all. They are sisters, but they have been at odds for a very long time. Tamar Braxton has a massive following. Like Towanda, she is beloved in her own respect. So, when Towanda and Tamar feud, online or on screen, the internet's opinions paint a specific portrait. Painting Towanda with this brush of jealousy and animosity has not helped either.

No matter whether it was on Braxton Family Values or The Braxtons, Towanda Braxton will likely never break free from being called a villain. But she deserves some credit for not completely just bowing out and calling it quits. Family is first and foremost her focus. She's not going to allow some internet chatter to break her. She just needs to figure out how to prove people wrong without appearing like a martyr. That starts by accepting how television viewers see her and move right along. Unless the cameras capture her saving a little kitty from a tree, nothing will change.

The Braxtons The Braxtons is a new reality TV show set to premiere on August 9, 2024, on WE tv. It marks the return of Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and their mother Evelyn Braxton, three years after their previous series, Braxton Family Values, ended. The series will follow the family as they navigate new successes, heartbreaks, and ongoing family dynamics, especially dealing with the grief of losing their sister Traci in 2022. Release Date August 9, 2024 Cast Toni Braxton , Tamar Braxton , Towanda Braxton , Trina Braxton , Evelyn Braxton Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

