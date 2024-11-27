Since The Braxtons' first season ended, Towanda Braxton has been on a media tour discussing the series as well as the aftermath of the social media blitz regarding the reality show. Appearing on Coinology the Podcast, Towanda was quite candid about her life, her family's return to television, and the legacy of the Braxton family. It was a revealing interview that showcased who the number one in Towanda's world truly is.

The first season of The Braxtons served as a continuation of the stories previously presented on Braxton Family Values. However, it was missing a key member of the family, Traci Braxton. Following her passing, her family united to bring her legacy to the screen in this follow-up series. But it would not be without trials and tribulations, namely the accountability of life after Traci. Through grief, the Braxtons invited their fans into their world, but not everyone was thrilled with what they saw.

Towanda Recalls the Double Standard

In the interview, host Ebony Porter-Ike pushed Towanda to delve into the tough truths, keeping her accountable and honest. Towanda's illuminating revelations showcased something that many viewers already knew. The family dynamics were always a hot-button topic as the relationship between the sisters varied from sister to sister. Having a sordid history with Tamar Braxton, the animosity was always present. Towanda reveals that while she was her sister Toni Braxton's assistant, she discovered Tamar was making a solo album, causing her to wonder what was happening to the family business.

When asked if it was ok for Tamar to be looking out for herself, Towanda said, "Of course, because that's how it's been set up by the family." Noting that the tradition of "the baby" getting what she wants, Towanda alluded to some animosity of this familiar set up. She noted that her parents made it a double standard as she was persuaded to not pursue a solo career as an actress while Tamar was allowed to follow her path. While she said she has "shifted and changed from that era of my life," Towanda was unable to recall exactly if and how she was told not to follow her dreams by her parents. When Porter-Ike reminded her that she had given up multiple things for the family that had not been reciprocated, Towanda sturdily responded, "No, but it makes me who I am now."

The Braxtons The Braxtons is a new reality TV show set to premiere on August 9, 2024, on WE tv. It marks the return of Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and their mother Evelyn Braxton, three years after their previous series, Braxton Family Values, ended. The series will follow the family as they navigate new successes, heartbreaks, and ongoing family dynamics, especially dealing with the grief of losing their sister Traci in 2022. Release Date August 9, 2024 Cast Toni Braxton , Tamar Braxton , Towanda Braxton , Trina Braxton , Evelyn Braxton Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Network WE tv Character(s) Self YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oM1KTb4NhQk Expand

The Braxtons is available to stream on ALLBLK.

Stream on ALLBLK