The Braxtons celebrated Traci Braxton through the lens of her sister. But there's one person from Traci's life for whom her sister still has some distaste. Viewers of the popular reality seriesThe Braxtons were familiar with Towanda Braxton's opinion on her late sister's husband, Kevin Surratt Sr. Now, she's divulging a bit more about why she feels this way.

Appearing on Coinology the Podcast, Towanda is candid about her life, her family's return to television, and the legacy of the Braxton family. When pressed about Traci and the anger she experienced, Towanda points a finger at the man she refers to her as Traci's "ex-husband."

Towanda Throws Shade Toward Her Late Sisters' Spouse

Close

As seen during The Braxtons, there is very little love loss between Traci's husband and her sisters. Towanda Braxton has been on a tour to discuss the series and the family's reason for returning to the screen. And in doing so, she's had the opportunity to state how she's feeling about certain individuals truly. In the episode of Coinology the Podcast, Towanda said it was not Traci who made herself angry. She believed it was due to Kevin Surrant Sr. "In my opinion, you know it's important for me to say this. In my opinion, it was her ex. I call him her ex-husband because they're not married anymore because she's no longer here. Til death do us part. They parted because she passed," she said. Believing that part of why was because Surrant Sr. was never accepted. "Sometimes you pour your insecurities on your spouse because they want things a certain way. And if it's not a certain way, they try to throw a monkey wrench into it."

As to why Kevin Surrant Sr. wasn't accepted. Towanda stated, "Why would we accept him?" She continued to call attention to his past, noting his being married in the past with three children and being incarcerated, Towanda said Traci would never be able to have a "first" with him. She didn't think he was a good support system for her and allow her to grow in the way Towanda thought she should. When host Ebony Porter-Ike pushed back that they were together for nearly 30 years, Towanda said, "Just because you have years on it doesn't mean it's good." The enlightening conversation continued to show Towanda's desire to right the past in the present.

The Braxtons The Braxtons is a new reality TV show set to premiere on August 9, 2024, on WE tv. It marks the return of Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and their mother Evelyn Braxton, three years after their previous series, Braxton Family Values, ended. The series will follow the family as they navigate new successes, heartbreaks, and ongoing family dynamics, especially dealing with the grief of losing their sister Traci in 2022. Release Date August 9, 2024 Cast Toni Braxton , Tamar Braxton , Towanda Braxton , Trina Braxton , Evelyn Braxton Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Network WE tv Character(s) Self YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oM1KTb4NhQk Expand

The Braxtons is available to stream on ALLBLK.

Stream on ALLBLK