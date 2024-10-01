Enter the world of Agatha Christie's 1944 novel as images for BBC's Towards Zero were released. Starring The Addams Family's Anjelica Huston and The Invisible Man's Oliver Jackson-Cohen, this three-part series will follow a murder mystery surrounding a recently divorced British tennis player. [fix]

The show captured the aristocratic lifestyle of 1930s England, with the cast and set dressed up in the times. While there is a murder to be solved, it does not shy away from the joyful lifestyle these people would have. Towards Zero's mystery will feature multiple suspects, many of whom may have a motive. The show's writer, Rachel Bennette, stated in a press release that Towards Zero features Christie's "richest and most complex" characters and that she was keen to bring this story to life that features a tale of "truth and lies" and "love and hate."

Towards Zero was directed by Sam Yates, who previously worked on the 2019 drama, Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar. Alongside Huston and Jackson-Cohen, Matthew Rhys (Cocaine Bear), Ella Lily Hyland (Fifteen-Love), Mimi Keene (Sex Education), Clarke Peters (John Wick), Anjana Vasan (Black Mirror), and Jack Farthing (Poldark) will also be entangled in Christie's fictitious mystery.

Agatha Christie's 'Towards Zero' Was Adapted Numerous Times