The Big Picture Agatha Christie's Towards Zero will feature an intense love triangle mystery with a star-studded cast.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Anjelica Huston, and Mimi Keene are set to bring drama to the screen in this BBC adaptation.

Cameras are rolling on this three-part series, though no release date has been set.

A new Agatha Christie adaptation is on the way, and the cast of the upcoming BBC production has been assembled by the network. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Anjelica Huston and Mimi Keene have joined the cast of Towards Zero, an intense story where a detective must solve the mystery behind a love triangle that might be dangerous for everyone involved. The three-part series is already in production, and while a release date for Towards Zero hasn't been announced by the BBC, the fact that cameras have already started rolling on the project means that viewers will be enjoying the adaptation on the screen sooner rather than later.

Towards Zero will tell the story of Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland) after their divorce shocked the world. Just when the couple can't become more unpredictable, they decide to spend one more summer together at their childhood home in Gull’s Point, which is owned by Strange's aunt (Anjelica Huston). As if the situation wasn't dramatic enough, Nevile's new wife, Kay (Mimi Keene), will also be present, with tensions running high between every character involved. The detective that will take on the unusual case must be ready to get to the bottom of the mystery before someone else loses their lives.

Recently, Jackson-Cohen was seen as the adult version of Luke Crane in The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flanagan's haunting television series about a family who moves into the titular ghost-filled residence. The actor and the director worked together once again on The Haunting of Bly Manor. As for Huston, she recently played The Director in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, a role she will reprise in the upcoming spinoff, Ballerina.

The Expanding Cast of 'Towards Zero'

Considering how production has already begun for Towards Zero, plenty of performers have already been cast in the project. Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty and Jack Farthing will also star in the project. Agatha Christie's work is known for the unpredictable twists and turns that take her protagonists in unexpected directions, and the complicated love triangle presented in Towards Zero won't be the exception. Sam Yates, who previously worked on Magpie, is in charge of directing the story, based on a script written by Rachel Bennette.

A release date hasn't been set for Towards Zero. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.