The Big Picture Tower of God season 2 premieres July 7th, showcasing a new arc filled with challenges and mysterious characters for fans worldwide.

The anime adaptation, based on a popular South Korean manhwa, follows Bam's quest to find Rachel inside a mythical tower.

New voice cast and animation studio join the project, promising to bring the Return of the Prince arc to life in an exciting way.

Spring has given way to summer, and in that same vein, the anime streaming service, Crunchyroll, is set to make it a memorable one for anime fans the world over, as it switches up its broadcasting schedule. With a first season that received an average user rating of 4.7 from 5 on the streamer, Tower of God is set to debut its sophomore season in less than a month. The series' first outing wrapped in 2020, and now, four years later, season two will be premiering on July 7th in Japan and streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. But before the premiere, the streamer has released a new trailer, teasing the race to the top of the tower for the beloved characters.

First thing of importance to note - reaching the top of the tower means everything. With devout fans of the anime and the manhwa all over the world, Tower of God is adapted for anime from a South Korean manhwa created by SIU, the pen name of Lee Jong-hui. The anime adaptation of the popular webtoon was animated by Telecom Animation Film and ran for 13 episodes. Tower of God follows the story of a young boy, Bam (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch and Taichi Ichikawa in the English and Japanese dub respectively) who is climbing a mythical tower as he searches for Rachel (Valerie Rose Lohman and Saori Hayami in the English and Japanese dub respectively), a girl who ventured off to climb the tower herself.

Season 2 Will Adapt The Return of The Prince Arc

While exact plot details have been scarce so far, the second season is set to introduce a number of new faces. For the coming season, the Return of the Prince arc from the original webtoon will be adapted. This particular arc is set six years into the future after the events of season one. SIU’s manhwa is available in English on Line Webtoon and began serialization in 2010 on the Naver’s Webtoon platform. Since then, it has since received a printed edition by Young Com. Crunchyroll teases the coming season as such:

"Ja Wangnan can’t seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn."

Tower of God season 2 is set to be directed by Akira Suzuki for The Answer Studio, who will be animating the project. The voice cast for the coming season includes Yuma Uchida as Ja Wangnan, Sayumi Watabe as Yeon Yihwa, Yu Shimamura as Yeo Goseng, Saki Miyashita as Yeo Miseng, Kenichiro Matsuda as Kang Horyang, Kento Shiraishi as Hon Arkraptor, Kengo Kawanishi as Prince, Natsuko Abe as Nia, Naoki Irie as Rai, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnis.

Tower of God Season 2 will premiere on July 7, 2024 on Crunchyroll, while the previous season is also available to stream on Crunchyroll. Watch the trailer above.