The Big Picture Tower of God Season 2 premieres on Crunchyroll next month, with a new trailer teasing the return of beloved characters.

Fans can expect the new episodes to continue the epic journey of Bam and Rachel.

Despite initial uncertainty, fans around the world can look forward to the highly-anticipated return of the popular anime series.

Fans of the well-received Crunchyroll anime Tower of God are about to enjoy the best summer ever as the show's second season is set to launch a month from now on the streamer. But before then, a new trailer has just dropped, as revealed by IGN, teasing a return of our favorite characters. Reports also reveal that The Answer Studio is animating the upcoming project with director Akira Suzuki on board.

Based on a South Korean manhwa, Tower of God is an anime TV series adaptation from Telecom Animation Film that originally aired from April to June 2020 with Crunchyroll licensing and putting it out for its streaming service. Season 1 comprised thirteen episodes and gained a considerable fanbase in no time, receiving an average user rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Crunchyroll. Despite such a stellar reception, it was previously unclear whether Tower of God would proceed with further seasons. Moreover, even when asked about the possibility years ago, Crunchyroll’s Director of Brand and Marketing Carter Hahnselle said:

"You'll have to check out the series yourself to see how far we follow Bam up the Tower in Season 1! Can't share too much more beyond that right now, but again, we're so glad that fans all over the world have been enjoying the show."

As of now, no plot details have been shared yet regarding Tower of God Season 2, but fans can check out the newly dropped preview below.

Bam and Rachel's Story Continues In 'Tower of God' Season 2

As fans are aware, rumors went on for years regarding the comeback of Tower of God, but it wasn't until 2022 that Crunchyroll made an official announcement, adding the anime to its list of returning titles and scheduling its premiere on the streamer for July. The new season is expected to pick up from where Season 1 stopped in adapting the manhwa. The manhwa has several episodes beyond what we've seen on screen, so there's a lot to catch up on.

You can read the series official synopsis below:

"Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel (voiced by Valerie Rose Lohman in English and Saori Hayami in Japanese), the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch in English and Taichi Ichikawa in Japanese), the boy who needed nothing but her."

Tower of God Season 2 will premiere in July on Crunchyroll, while the previous season is also available to stream on Crunchyroll.

