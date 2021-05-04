Criminals beware, Zola star Taylour Paige is set to join the cast of the upcoming reboot of the 1984 cult superhero action-comedy The Toxic Avenger, which will star Peter Dinklage and Jacob Tremblay, according to Deadline. The film was first announced in November 2020 and has I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore’s director Macon Blair attached to write and direct.

This news is exciting as Paige is an incredibly talented actress. She's coming off an NAACP Image Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which she received immensely positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Paige is also starring in the highly anticipated upcoming A24 film Zola, based on the viral Twitter thread and which has received great praise out of its Sundance premiere back in 2019. She will also be seen in Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick, and Mac & Rita, where Paige will star alongside Diane Keaton.

The Toxic Avenger will be a contemporary “reimagining” of Troma Entertainment’s successful 1984 multimedia low-budget superhero comedy film. In the film, a struggling everyman is shoved into toxic waste. As a result, he becomes a monstrous mutant creature who must become a hero in his own right to save his family, son, and the community from evil forces of greed and corruption. The film franchise became wildly popular after playing in midnight screeners in New York City, which led to a franchise spanning four sequels, a bizarre children’s cartoon series, and even a Marvel comic.

With the addition of Paige and Dinklage already attached to the crazy film, fans can surely expect to be in for a wild ride. Although not much else is known about the cast or release date, you can be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more upcoming information. In the meantime, you can watch Paige in Janicza Bravo's Zola when it gets released on June 30.

