The Big Picture Legendary Pictures reveals first look at The Toxic Avenger remake which will feature Peter Dinklage as a depressed janitor turned monstrous hero.

The image shows Dinklage wielding a luminescent green mop as a weapon, adding to the mystery surrounding his character.

The long-awaited reboot of the cult classic film is set to premiere at Fantastic Fest on Sept. 21, 2023, with a star-studded cast.

Legendary Pictures has unveiled their first look at The Toxic Avenger, an upcoming remake of the 1984 film of the same name which spawned a popular horror-esque franchise. It was also announced that the project will have its world premiere as the opening night film of the upcoming Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. The movie will follow Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze, a depressed, melancholy janitor who works at a health club. After being diagnosed with a terminal illness, Gooze attempts to rob his employer to pay for the treatment, but ends up falling into a vat of radioactive waste and turning into the deformed, monsterous hero known as the Toxic Avenger.

The image depicts Dinklage as Gooze, wielding a luminescent green (and probably toxic) mop as a weapon. However, most of the details of Dinklage's character are concealed by the shadows, so Gooze remains mostly a mystery. Beyond Dinklage, The Toxic Avenger co-stars Jacob Tremblay as Gooze's son, along with Kevin Bacon, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, Sarah Niles, Julian Kostov, Elijah Wood, Jane Levy and Macon Blair. The film was directed by Blair from a script he wrote himself. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, the co-directors of the original film and founders of Troma, are producing the project.

It Has Been a Long Road to the Screen For The Toxic Avenger Reboot

The 1984 film spawned three sequels, and the series has become regarded as a classic of the splatter film genre. As a result, development on a reboot has unsurprisingly been in the works for a long time. A remake was announced as far back as 2010, but this never panned out. A number of directors were attached before Legendary won the rights to the franchise in 2019, with Blair being tapped to direct the next year.

Image via Legendary Pictures

While a few A-list stars, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, were attached to the film at points, Dinklage was cast as the lead in 2020. He later told Collider that the film is a "violent, road picture kind of thing we did in Bulgaria a couple of years ago," saying it was "just sort of crazy over the top." The Toxic Avenger will premiere at Fantastic Fest on Sept. 21, 2023. A theatrical release window for the film has not been announced.

