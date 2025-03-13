Peter Dinklage is ready to get toxic — quite literally. Entertainment Weekly has dropped the first complete look at the acclaimed actor as Winston Gooze, better known as the Toxic Avenger, in Cineverse's upcoming remake of The Toxic Avenger. While some looks at Dinklage's character have been revealed before, this is the first time that a full image of the green-skinned, boiled-alive hero has been seen.

The first image depicts Winston in his full form as the Toxic Avenger or 'Toxie,' following an industrial accident that has left him a deformed and disfigured mutant. However, as in the original franchise, Toxie uses his newfound powers of strength to fight crime as a vigilante, becoming an unlikely hero in the process. The second image depicts Toxie 'cleaning up' crime with a mop, which, like Toxie himself, has become covered in industrial waste. The two images make it clear that this character will be very much based on the design from the original 1984 film.

The Toxic Avenger also stars Taylour Paige, Jacob Tremblay, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jane Levy, and more. It was directed by Macon Blair from a screenplay he wrote himself. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, the co-directors of the original film, are producing the project for its original production banner, Troma Entertainment, alongside Alex Garcia for Legendary Pictures and Mary Parent.

It's Been a Long Road for 'The Toxic Avenger'

It has not been a quick road to the screen for The Toxic Avenger. The film has been in the works for years and Dinklage originally boarded in 2020. It was slated to be released in 2023, and this did happen — sort of. The project debuted at the horror-based Fantastic Fest in September 2023 to positive praise, and fans of the longtime cult classic were eagerly waiting for news on a theatrical release.

This didn't come, however, as reports emerged that the film was having trouble finding a distributor due to its dark and graphic content. After wallowing for several more years, horror house Cineverse finally secured the rights to release the film in January 2025 and has planned a wide theatrical distribution. So after a series of delays, it appears Winston Gooze will finally ooze onto the screen after all.

The Toxic Avenger will be released in theaters on Aug. 29, 2025, in the United States. The original film is available on streaming services now.