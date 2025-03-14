The latest poster for Peter Dinklage’s upcoming reboot of the 1984 film, The Toxic Avenger is out! The poster features the Game of Thrones star as the part-human, part-mutant creature Toxie. Designed by Creepy Duck, the visual gives the fans a glimpse into the film’s gritty and over-the-top aesthetic. It also features Toxie’s signature glowing mop which he uses to fight villains. Fittingly enough, the tagline on the campy poster reads: “The hero we need now.”

The Toxic Avenger stars Dinklage as Winston Gooze, a chemical factory janitor who is turned into a green-colored mutant after a freak incident. Therefore, Winston becomes an outcast and uses his newfound superhuman strength to battle “freaks, gangsters, and corrupt CEOs.” The film also features Kevin Bacon as the corporate overlord, Bob Garbinger as the primary antagonist. Elijah Wood plays the role of Fritz Garbinger, Bob’s brother and lead henchman.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director and screenwriter, Macon Blair, expressed The Toxic Avenger aims to stay true to Lloy Kaufman’s original vision for the 1984 film. While talking about Dinklage’s look, Blair revealed that he has honored the original film’s design while also taking inspiration from the Toxic Crusaders animated series. According to the director, he wanted to do “something new and weird and lovable with Toxie’s design.”

Macon Blair Talks About Elijah Wood’s Menacing Look for ‘The Toxic Avenger’

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Wood’s character in the upcoming film, Blair revealed that it was inspired by Riff Raff from The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Danny Devito’s Penguin from Batman Returns. The director shared that he had several discussions with the costume designers and Wood before settling on the final look. According to Blair, the goal was for the audience to forget that they know Wood from Lord of the Rings and think of him as a completely different person.

Blair added that Bacon’s character in the film will be in “the mold of Lex Luthor.” The director described Bob Garbinger as a man who is a disaster despite having all the money and resources in the world. On the other hand, he shared that Wood’s character will be the underdog of the Garbinger family and their corrupt company. He added that Fritz commands a gang of dangerous lunatics called the Killer Nutz. However, the catch is that these criminals are both murderers and musicians, which leans into the comic element of the film.

The director also shed light on Dinklage’s character and shared that he will be an unlikely vigilante in a “downward-spiraling society.” Blair explained that Winston’s storyline will be similar to the original film, and that he will seem completely unqualified to be a hero in the beginning. The director confessed that while Winston’s character is not inherently brave or crafty, “he has his heart in the right place.”

The Toxic Avenger is set for an unrated wide release in theaters on August 29, 2025.