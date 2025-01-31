Looks like your congressman got your memo because, at long last, The Toxic Avenger has received a theatrical release date. Despite premiering at the 2023 Fantastic Fest to resounding praise, the remake of the 1984 classic horror directed by Macon Blair failed to find a buyer, prompting star, Peter Dinklage (who plays the titular vigilante) to ask audiences to "write your congressman" if they wanted to see the movie. The release date announcement comes exactly ten days after Cineverse snapped the distribution rights and promised a release later this year. In keeping with their plan, the distributor that brought us Terrifier 3 last year has set The Toxic Avenger for a theatrical release on August 29, according to Deadline.

The Toxic Avenger reimagines the first film of the franchise created by Lloyd Kaufman with a contemporary spin. The story is centered around Winston Gooze, a janitor for a health club who is constantly downtrodden by his peers. When his employer refuses to help him pay for treatment for his terminal illness, Gooze tries to rob the company, and in the process accidentally falls into a vat of toxic waste. Burnt and misshapen, Gooze rises from the waste with a new identity — Toxie, a monstrous figure with superpowers. Toxie, armed with his mop, then begins to use his power to exact vengeance on the bad guys, ranging from gangsters to corrupt CEOs. The movie, which explores corporate greed and social injustice, is already a critical success, holding a 92% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

'The Toxic Avenger' Is Entertainment For the Whole Family (Not Really)

Close

While the original movie had an R-rating, The Toxic Avenger remake will be released unrated, so feel free to bring the whole family along for a fun experience in theaters. The film's director, Blair, promises it will be worth the while, recently teasing in a statement:

"It’s so cool that folks will have the chance to see this in theaters, it’s a fun rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family! Our goal was always to preserve the heart and spirit of the original Toxie (which was seared into my brain at a very young age) and try to make something that Troma fans would dig and at the same time do something with the character that feels fresh."

Also starring alongside Dinklage are Taylour Paige as an investigative reporter and detective, J.J. Doherty, Jacob Tremblay as Winston's stepson, Wade, Kevin Bacon as a ruthless corporate tycoon, Bob Garbinger, and Elijah Wood as Fritz Garbinger. The cast also includes Sarah Niles, Julia Davis, Johnny Coyne, and a cameo from Blair.

The Toxic Avenger will charge into theaters on August 29. The original movie along with its three sequels are available to stream on Shudder.