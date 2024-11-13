At first glance, The Toxic Avenger doesn't seem like the Saturday morning cartoon material. The cult classic superhero film from Troma is known for its high levels of gore, making for a campy and crass low-budget affair that's also one of the creepier movies of its genre. However, in 1991, Toxie managed to clean up his act with a short-lived animated series titled Toxic Crusaders hailing from Troma co-founders Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz. Now, the B movie production company is bringing the band back together with a digitally remastered Blu-ray containing all 13 episodes of Toxie and friends' adventures. It's set to release on December 10.

While Toxic Crusaders still took its general premise from The Toxic Avenger, it drew even more inspiration from other environmentally-conscious cartoons of the time like Captain Planet and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The series still followed Melvin Junko, an often-bullied nerd who is mutated by toxic waste into the grotesque yet superpowered Toxic Avenger, only now, his signature mop is given sentience. Together, Toxie and his trusty weapon fight off invaders from the planet Smogula, led by Dr. Killemoff and Czar Zosta, who seek to destroy the planet. Along the way, they also team up with other mutants like former test pilot Nozone and the ex-soldier with the power to control plants, Major Disaster, to save Tromaville from the Radiation Rangers.

Bringing Toxie to a more family-friendly format was a team filled with familiar names, including sitcom behemoth Chuck Lorre. Well before he ever created Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, or Dharma & Greg, Lorre penned the first episode of Toxic Crusaders and co-wrote the theme song, working alongside Kaufman and Herz. The cast, too, features some prominent voices, including SpongeBob SquarePants's Squidward, Rodger Bumpass, as both Toxie and Dr. Killemoff alongside The Transformers: The Movie's Paul Eiding, Ed Gilbert, and Hal Rayle, Animaniacs veteran John Mariano, the voice of Lola Bunny in Space Jam, Kath Soucie, Xiaolin Showdown's Susan Silo, and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters star Gregg Berger.

'Toxic Crusaders' Comes Packed With Goodies for Toxie Fans

Image via Troma

Toxic Crusaders only enjoyed a very limited run on television. While the full season aired on Canada's YTV, it wouldn't hit U.S. airwaves until years later in 2009, with only the first two episodes arriving on the cable network G4. The Blu-ray is now a chance for Troma fans to see a part of the Toxic Avengers' history as it was originally intended for broadcast. It's also loaded with a few special features that explore the history of Toxie altogether, including a new introduction filmed by Kaufman, original toy commercials and television promotions for Toxic Crusaders, a feature-length documentary about the creation of Retroware's video game based on the show, lost archival footage, and bonus cartoons.

The return of the animated series comes as fans are still awaiting the release of the Toxic Avenger remake starring Peter Dinklage and directed by Macon Blair. Following its debut at Fantastic Fest in 2023, the film has been in limbo with no signs of a theatrical or home video release in sight. Dinklage, for his part, is similarly clueless as to when it could possibly arrive, even jokingly telling viewers to "Write to your congressman" to get the movie into the light. The more emotional yet still gleefully gory take earned rave reviews after its festival debut, with Collider's Perri Nemiroff and John Aljets among those singing its praises.

Troma will release the Toxic Crusaders Blu-ray on December 10. Check out the official box art above.