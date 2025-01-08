India anointed a new superstar in 2022, when the film KGF: Chapter 2 emerged as one of the greatest blockbusters that the country has ever produced. The film out-grossed the globally renowned RRR, which made over $160 million worldwide, and established itself as the highest-grossing Indian blockbuster of that year. Thanks to the film's success, the actor Yash was elevated to the big leagues, but he made the unique decision to essentially go underground immediately afterward. He hasn't appeared in a single film since then, but will make a grand comeback this year with Toxic. Described as a "fairy tale for grown-ups," the movie received a first teaser on the occasion of Yash's birthday on January 8.

The minute-long teaser reveals the first-ever glimpse at the film, which has been directed by Geetu Mohandas. Those familiar with Indian cinema would recognize what an odd combination this is. While Yash is known for his hyper-masculine action films, Mohandas is best known for the sensitive queer drama Moothon, which was released in 2019, just a year after Yash starred in KGF: Chapter 1. Nothing about the Toxic teaser recalls Mohandas' previous film; instead, it evokes the chaotic energy of the elaborate opening sequence of Damien Chazelle's Babylon, combined with the maximalism of Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby.

Seemingly set in the 1940s, the movie appears to feature Yash as a gangster. He steps out of a car wearing a fedora, lights a cigar, and walks into a nightclub. Inside, people are snorting lines of cocaine, blowing smoke in each other's mouths, while dancers perform on the stage and patrons throw cash into the air. The protagonist walks with a swagger as techno music plays in the background, grabs a woman and pulls her towards himself. He then pours alcohol down her face. The teaser ends with a title card, but doesn't reveal when the movie will be released.

'Toxic' Is One of the Most-Anticipated Indian Films of the Year

Yash is also set to play the villainous Ravana in an upcoming two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor. The first part, reportedly produced on a budget of $100 million, will be released in 2026. In recent months, several Indian films, such as Pathaan, Jawan, RRR, and Animal, have managed to crack the $100 million milestone at the global box office. More recently, the hit sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule passed the $200 million milestone globally, emerging as the second-biggest Indian hit ever. The Pushpa and KGF franchises are a part of a new wave of "Angry Young Man" movies, inspired by the popular Bollywood cinema of the 1970s, which featured angst-ridden male protagonists taking on the system. Toxic will be released this year. You can watch the teaser here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.