Stories inspired by true events will always have the potential to hit audiences harder, with the cruel truth behind the shocking drama on screen piercing right through to any empathetic viewer's heart. Because of this, a true-story-inspired series receiving positive initial praise might be more common than many think. However, to receive perfect praise in any capacity is always rare, and something well worth celebrating. This is impressively the case for Netflix's new limited drama, Toxic Town, starring Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker, with the series officially debuting on February 27.

After positive first responses came flowing in, it was clear that creator Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) had exceeded expectations, with this touching tribute to a terrifying yet inspiring true ordeal earning enormous praise. In fact, Toxic Town has now officially joined an acclaimed club after achieving the coveted 100% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. From audiences, the series has received a promising 71%, with many citing intense, immersive central performances and detailed direction as reasons for such high commendation. If you have yet to decide whether to watch Toxic Town, here's a look at a synopsis:

"The tragic toxic waste case in the East Midlands and three mothers fighting for the justice for the rates of upper limb defects in babies born in Corby were subsequently found to be three times higher than the national average."

Who Stars Alongside Whittaker in 'Toxic Town'?