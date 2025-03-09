There's something about a good underdog story that audiences can't resist. Written by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) and directed by Minkie Spiro, the new Netflix release Toxic Town stars Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood, Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie, Robert Carlyle, and Rory Kinnear. It follows the three women and the lawyer who spearheaded a class action suit against a local steel factory that they believe caused deformities in dozens of children born in Corby, England, from 1985 to 1997. It is based on a true story that is both tragic in its cause and triumphant in its effect, bringing an unlikely group of blue-collar working women together to hold the sizable British company responsible.

Jodie Whittaker shines as the leader of the ragtag group, and Aimee Lou Wood makes a hard-heel turn from Chelsea, the bubbly free spirit who is also starring as part of the ensemble in the hit HBO series The White Lotus Season 3. The case has become well known as the British version of Erin Brockovich because it features strong women facing what appear to be insurmountable odds to get justice for those negatively affected by the actions of a large company that employed around 10,000 people. It is a landmark case because it was the first time a party had been held responsible for transmitting toxic poisoning through airborne dust and other materials.

What Is 'Toxic Town' About?